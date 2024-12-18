Russia Detains Suspect In Assassination Of Chemical Weapons Top Military Chief

Russia on Wednesday has detained a suspect in the killing of a senior Russian general and his assistant in Moscow, which happened when a scooter bomb detonated outside the general's apartment on Tuesday.

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who headed Russia’s radiological, biological and chemical protection forces, is the highest ranking Russian official to have been assassinated since the Ukraine war began. A man from Uzbekistan has been arrested and is being questioned, the Russia’s Investigative Committee has announced.

via Bloomberg

Authorities further allege the 29-year-old Uzbek suspect was acting at the direction of Ukrainian intelligence, the SBU. Russian sources further say the man was offered $100,000 cash and the chance of resettlement in Europe.

"The detainee received a homemade explosive device and placed it on an electric scooter which he parked at the entrance to the residential building where Igor Kirillov lived," the Russian Investigative Committee said.

The statement described that the assassin had rented a car and parked it nearby, so that a fitted surveillance camera would monitor and record the bombing for Ukrainian intelligence handlers. The bomb was then detonated remotely when Gen. Kirillov and his assistant exited the residential building.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has been openly boasting to being behind the killing and Ukrainian sources have acknowledged this to American media.

"Kirillov was a war criminal and an entirely legitimate target, as he issued orders to use prohibited chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops," an SBU source told ABC. "Such an inglorious end awaits all those who kill Ukrainians. Retribution for war crimes is inevitable."

"By order of Kirillov, more than 4,800 cases of the enemy's use of chemical munitions have been recorded since the beginning of the full-scale war," the SBU added, but only cited that grenades equipped with substances like CS and other riot control type irritants have been used.

Scene of the blast, via TASS

Below is the full statement from Russian authorities:

"The terrorist confessed to being recruited by Ukrainian intelligence. He was sent to Moscow on their orders, where he received a powerful improvised explosive device and placed it on an electric scooter, which he parked near the entrance to Kirillov's residence. To monitor the address, he rented a car-sharing vehicle and installed a Wi-Fi video camera, which broadcasted live to organizers in Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk)," the FSB explained. After receiving a video feed showing the officers leaving the building, the explosive device was remotely detonated. "The Ukrainian intelligence services promised the Uzbek citizen $100,000 and a trip to a European Union country for the assassination of the Russian defense official," the press office added.

Moscow is vowing that Ukraine will pay dearly, with Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and former president Dmitry Medvedev having warning on Tuesday, "Attempts to intimidate our nation, stop the Russian offensive or sow fear are doomed. Certain punishment awaits Banderite Nazis, including the top military and political leaders of a crumbling country."