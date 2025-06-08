Russia Expands Ground War Into Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Region For First Time

As Russia and Ukraine continue sending record amounts of drones across their border, in what are now nightly aerial raids, Moscow has significantly stepped up its ground offensive, over the weekend announcing it has begun advancing into Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region for the first time in the three-year-plus long war, marking a significant territorial escalation amid stalled peace talks.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said the advance serves as a warning to the Zelensky government to accept "realities on the ground."

Russian strike on Ukraine, Via RFE/AFP

The full social media statement said that "Those who do not want to recognize the realities of the war at negotiations, will receive new realities on the ground."

A the same time the Russia's army published photos showing troops raising the Russian flag over the village of Zorya in the Donetsk region, in an area close to the internal border with Dnipropetrovsk oblast, amid the westward push.

Russia's defense ministry on Sunday further announced that forces from a tank unit had "reached the western border of the Donetsk People's Republic and are continuing to develop an offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region."

Troops raising Russian flag over the westernmost building in the village of Zorya in the Donetsk region:

💪Our fighters raised the Russian flag over the westernmost building in the village of Zarya in the DPR. The servicemen destroyed a significant number of militants and equipment, and cleared the territory.



Fortified positions, defensive structures, and fire weapons of the enemy… pic.twitter.com/kqL7C8Fk1J — Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) June 8, 2025

The Ukrainian government has yet to issue public response to the new advance, but a military officer told AFP that there is indeed slow Russian progress near the regional border. According to the same report, there are reasons to believe that Russia could soon take a key city there:

Ukrainian military personnel previously told AFP that Russia could advance relatively quickly in the largely flat region, given there were fewer natural obstacles or villages that could be used as defensive positions by Kyiv's forces. The region and in particular the city of Dnipro — have been under persistent Russian strikes since Moscow invaded in February 2022. Russia used Dnipro as a testing ground for its “experimental” Oreshnik missile in late 2024, claiming to have struck an aeronautics production facility.

The Dnipropetrovsk region had a pre-war population of three million, and remains a key industrial hub, and Ukraine's military has vowed to keep up resistance on the front lines.

In stalled peace negotiations, Moscow has demanded that Ukraine recognize that the territories of the Donbass have now been absorbed into the Russian Federation - something which Zelensky has refused to do.

Dnipropetrovsk is not among four territories formally claimed by Russia (and based on prior 'popular referendums' in the east) - however if Russian forces begin occupying it, this certainly could be added by Moscow the keep of the pressure and leverage on Kiev.

Massive amounts of suicide drones have been launched by Russia on Sunday, reports say...

BREAKING:



Intense Russian suicide drone attack against Ukraine.



Around 100 Russian drones are in the air, with most of them targeting the Sumy region pic.twitter.com/l3uQYqrrdI — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 8, 2025

It's also a clear sign that the Trump-backed peace process is going no where, and has had no impact on battlefield realities whatsoever. The Trump administrition has lately made comments suggesting that it could become less interventionist in the conflict, and might wait out the fight, instead of pressuring the sides for peace.

"Sometimes you see two young children fighting like crazy, they hate each other and they're fighting in a park," Trump had said on Thursday while commenting on the war. "Sometimes you're better off letting them fight for a while and then pulling them apart," he added. This suggests the US president is frustrated and ready for a more hands off approach, but will he also cut off the flow of aid and arms to Ukraine?