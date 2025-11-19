'Russia Feels It's Being Heard': Trump Advancing Secret 28-Point Plan To End Ukraine War

Here we go again: the Trump administration is desperately seeking to revive the peace effort in Ukraine, this time coming up with a 28-point plan which is modeled off the so far successful Gaza ceasefire.

The US is said to have been quietly working with Moscow on a new initiative to end the war in Ukraine. It's being called a 'secret' plan and effort, according to Axios. It has led to a series of behind-the-scenes meetings and draft plans as Washington explores what conditions might allow for a political settlement.

The 28-point framework is organized around four major themes: securing peace in Ukraine, establishing security guarantees, addressing broader European security concerns, and defining the future of US relations with both Russia and Ukraine. An important highlight is that the talks are taking place without Ukraine or Europe at the table.

A senior Kremlin official cited in Axios said he was "optimistic" about the plan’s prospects, arguing that it aligns more closely with Moscow's views than previous diplomatic efforts.

But is control of land or territorial concessions to be resolved? It's unclear whether the secret plan tackles this head on, but if Russian officials are warming to the 28-point plan, then it likely touches on this.

Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, has been overseeing the drafting process and has held extensive discussions with Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and and top Putin representative in talks.

Dmitriev revealed to Axios he spent Oct. 24–26 in Miami in intensive talks with Witkoff and Trump advisers. Crucially he said that for the first time "we feel the Russian position is really being heard."

Zelensky’s national security adviser, Rustem Umerov, has also been quoted as saying "We know the Americans are working on something." This remark came as a planned meeting in Istanbul involving Witkoff, President Zelensky, and hosted by Erdogan on Wednesday has been altered. US Army representatives will reportedly be involved, and will meet with Zelensky, likely to pitch the new 28-point plan and brief him on progress.

Further interesting is that White House official told Axios Trump believes the war could "if flexibility is shown," adding: "The president has been clear that it is time to stop the killing and reach a deal to end the war."

Ukraine supporters are already vehemently complaining the talks are taking place secretly and without Kiev's direct involvement or input...

But then again, all the sides have been down this road before, and even recently, and yet at those moments Moscow's real, pressing concerns were not directly dealt with, including a clear and permanent commitment that Ukraine will never join NATO, along with territorial concessions - starting especially with Crimea.

Trump expressed optimism in Tuesday comments, claiming that "I’ve actually stopped eight wars. I have another one to go with Putin. I’m a little surprised at Putin. It has taken longer than I thought."