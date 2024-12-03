Russia Flexes By Test-Firing Missiles In Eastern Mediterranean Drills As Syria Burns

Russia's military has announced Tuesday that it conducted major naval and air force drills in the eastern Mediterranean, off Syria's coast, in the wake of Aleppo falling to Al-Qaeda linked jihadist insurgents, and at a moment the central Syrian city of Hama is coming under threat.

Russia confirmed that it has "increased" its troop numbers stationed in the region as a result of the exercises. "Russia's army said Tuesday it had fired hypersonic missiles during naval and Air Force drills in the eastern Mediterranean that come as its ally Syria loses ground to Islamist rebels," AFP writes.

Presumably Russia's naval base off the Syrian city of Tartus played a role as a center of operations for the drills, at a moment Russian warplanes are actively assisting Syrian jets in striking the positions of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

"On 3 December, during an exercise to test the combined activities of Russian Navy and Air Force troop groups, precision sea-based missiles were launched in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea," Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed in a Telegram post.

The ministry listed that this included the test-firing of hypersonic Zirkon missiles and a Kalibr cruise missile - and additionally an Onyx cruise missile was launched "from a designated area on the Mediterranean coast."

"In the course of preparing for the exercise, the Russian Armed Forces' troops grouping in the eastern Mediterranean was increased," the ministry added, detailing that it included over 1,000 personnel manning ten naval vessels and two dozen aircraft.

Footage of one of the Tuesday missile launches in the eastern Mediterranean:

‼️🇷🇺 Russia issues a warning: steer clear of its naval base in Tartus, Syria:



MoD, Russia: The Navy fired hypersonic missiles during exercises in the Mediterranean Sea: frigates "Admiral Gorshkov" and "Admiral Golovko" fired "Zircons."



"Russian ships conducted exercises in… pic.twitter.com/tIdrROFre3 — ⏳Towhee 🌏☮️ (@amborin) December 3, 2024

Despite the significant muscle-flexing off Syria's coast, Russia has for years steered clear of directly engaging Israeli fighter jets as they repeatedly bomb Syria, especially targets in and near the capital.

These exercises seem a warning primarily aimed at the United States and its proxies on the ground in Syria. The Pentagon has been sending its own warplanes airborne over regions it occupies in Syria's east. Moscow also is trying to signal that even though it's busy fighting in Ukraine, it can still demonstrate a strong force posture in other war theatres as well, specifically the Middle East.