Russia Flexing Arctic Nuclear Muscle Along Finnish Border, Defense Minister Warns

Arctic security is now central to Europe’s stability, Finland’s defense minister has said, warning that Russia is rebuilding Cold War–style military infrastructure along Finland’s border while fortifying its nuclear stronghold in the High North.

He also made clear his view that United States military might is very much needed, at least in the short term. Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen said Moscow is doubling down on its Arctic posture: "Russia has most of their biggest strategic capabilities in nuclear, submarines, long-range bombers in the Kola Peninsula area," he stated in a fresh interview.

Arctic rivals Washington & Moscow: The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Pasadena

"They are building new military facilities along our border, same as the Cold War. It would be wise to watch the Arctic and build Arctic capabilities" for deterrence, Häkkänen continued.

According to the publication he spoke to:

The Kola Peninsula - a 100,000 square kilometer region in far northwestern Russia - hosts the majority of the country’s sea-based strategic nuclear arsenal, such as submarines, as well as long-range aviation assets.

As for ongoing discussions within Europe to find an eventual alternative to the US nuclear umbrella, the Finnish defense chief explained his view that "In the longer term, it would be better that the Europeans have their strong capabilities." He added: "But in the short, and even mid-term, we need the US. It's crucial to European security."

France and the UK offering to extend their nuclear deterrent across the continent is "good news" - Häkkänen conceded, but added that ultimately "That’s not the question now."

Lately, Russia’s Foreign Ministry has sought to made clear that the Kremlin believes the Arctic should remain "a region of peace, dialogue and equal cooperation."

The prior comment was issued related to the United States eyeing control over Greenland. A key part of the Trump administration's argument is that Russia and China threaten waters off Greenland - a view firmly rejected by both Moscow and Beijing.

🇷🇺🇬🇱🇺🇸 Lavrov: If Greenland is militarized against Russia, we will respond with appropriate countermeasures, including military-technical ones. The Arctic must remain a zone of peace. pic.twitter.com/2JtnrGS3fS — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) February 11, 2026

President Trump has also claimed on the subject of Greenland that the large island is "vital" to his proposed Golden Dome air and missile defense system. But again, Russia is vowing it would respond if such significant assets were placed on Greenland.