Russia, Germany, Turkey Condemn Israeli Land Grab In Syria

"Strengthening the Golan is strengthening the State of Israel, and it is especially important at this time. We will continue to hold onto it, cause it to blossom and settle in it," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday, confirming reports that Israel will expand its settler population there.

Netanyahu has now declare the Golan to belong to Israel 'forever' in the wake of the fall of the Assad, and Israel is expected to double the amount of settlers living there. "Multiple Middle Eastern nations and Israel’s ally Germany on Monday denounced Israel’s decision to double the Israeli settler population in the illegally occupied Syrian territory," Al Jazeera writes.

Via AFP

At this point Israeli tanks are positioned a mere couple dozen miles from the capital of Damascus, and Israel has established a forward base on the Syrian side of Mt. Hermon.

Russia has been among those countries strongly warning Israel not to expand its hold on Syrian territory. The Golan was first taken by Israel in 1967 and it was annexed in 1981.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Monday issued the following strong words telling Israel to stop exploiting the situation:

"I would like to warn certain ‘hotheads’ in West Jerusalem against being intoxicated by opportunities,” Ryabkov said, stressing that “the annexation of the Golan Heights, which many are talking about now, is absolutely unacceptable.”

Turkey too has said something similar. "This decision is a new stage in Israel’s goal of expanding its borders through occupation. This step by Israel is a source of grave concern, taken together with Israel’s entry into the area of separation, in violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement, its advance into adjacent areas and airstrikes in Syria," its foreign ministry said.

Al Jazeera further notes the following countries' statements:

Qatar rebuked the scheme as a “new episode in a series of Israeli aggressions on Syrian territories”.

Jordan called it a “blatant violation of international law”.

Turkiye denounced the move as a bid by Israel to “expand its borders”.

Saudi Arabia slammed “continued sabotage of Syria’s chances of restoring its security and stability”.

Egypt condemned the plans as “a flagrant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Israeli occupation forces continue to send military equipment into the buffer zone along the Syrian border. Mohammad Al-Kassim has more from the occupied Golan Heights pic.twitter.com/q1yHfMJYxE — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 16, 2024

Despite many acknowledging that Turkish intelligence was behind the rapid Hayat Tahrir al-Sham takeover of the country, Israel has by and large been a big 'winner' on a geostrategic level from Assad's ousting.

But it's ironic and hypocritical that Turkey would do any condemning of annexing Syrian land here... given Turkey has long occupied northern Syria, and its troops have now moved into the environs of Aleppo while supporting its proxies there.