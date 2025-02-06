Russia Has (By Far) The World's Largest Icebreaker Fleet

Canada, the United States and Finland announced a new trilateral partnership called the "ICE Pact" (or Icebreaker Collaboration Effort) in July, 2024, stating that they would jointly build a fleet of as many as 90 icebreakers in the next years.

Icebreakers are used for several purposes including scientific missions.

However, as Statista's Anna Fleck notes, investments in the ICE Pact are also considered to fall under defence and security, with Canadian authorities citing the shipbuilding as a move to assert "Arctic sovereignty".

Data compiled by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) and published by Reuters details how Russia had 57 icebreakers and ice-capable patrol ships in 2022.

This was more than any other single country at the time.

When combined (including the new additions of Sweden and Finland), the NATO alliance had 47 icebreakers as of 2022.

China had two icebreakers in 2022 and has since added a third to its fleet, with a fourth polar research icebreaker expected to be delivered in 2025.