Russia Hits Ukraine Energy Sites With 120 Missiles, 90 Drones In Large Sunday Attack

Ukraine's national energy operator has announced significant power cuts for the Kyiv region and well as others areas in the east. This is after another major missile and drone assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure coming from Russia, estimated at about 120 missiles and some 90 drones.

The massive combined air attack marked one of the largest of the war thus far, and killed and wounded several people. It appears to be in response to ongoing Ukrainian attacks on Russian military and naval sites and oil depots.

President Zelensky in a message claimed Ukraine anti-air forces were able to shoot down over 140 of the inbound Russian projectiles. But building fires and damage across the country point to many dozens of drone and missiles having got through to hit targets.

"The enemy’s target was our energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine. Unfortunately, there is damage to objects from hits and falling debris. In Mykolaiv, as a result of a drone attack, two people were killed and six others were injured, including two children," Zelensky described.

Two others were reported killed in the Odessa region from the assault. A couple days ago, surreal footage of massive efforts to repel an aerial assault was captured and widely circulated:

Massive AAA engagement over Odesa last night, as Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners fought an incoming Russian attack drone wave. pic.twitter.com/j8o0XBNmY1 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) November 16, 2024

As for damage from this fresh weekend assault, Ukrainian private energy company DTEK has said a thermal power plant it operates was "seriously damaged". Russia has targeted these thermal power facilities since the start of the war.

Russia in a statement said it hit energy resources used to supply Ukraine's armed forces. The defense ministry detailed the following: "Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned fighting vehicles, missile forces and artillery of Russian Armed Forces’ groups inflicted damage on infrastructure of military airfields, gas production and energy facilities used for operation of Ukraine’s defense enterprises, a depot of drones, as well as the enemy’s troops and military equipment in 144 regions," the ministry said.

According to more: "This morning the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation extensively attacked critical facilities of energy infrastructure that ensure the operation of Ukraine’s military and industrial complex and enterprises making military products, with high-precision strike systems." The Russian military added that "all targeted goals were hit.".

