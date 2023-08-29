Russia Issues Rare Footage Of Ex-Marine Paul Whelan In Remote Prison

Rare video footage has emerged of detained American citizen and former Marine Paul Whelan inside a Russian penal colony, where he's serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges.

"Today was the first time I’ve seen what he really looks like since June 2020," his brother David said to Reuters, describing that the footage was taken in May by Russia's RT. Given it's the first time Whelan has been seen in public footage in three years, this could be an attempt of Moscow to restart interest in his case, possibly for a prisoner swap such as happened with Brittney Griner. RT has alleged that "the White House has shown little interest in fighting for his release." Watch:

Paul Whelan is a US citizen serving time in a high security prison since 2020 who was convicted of spying on Moscow for Washington and yet the White House has shown little interest in fighting for his release



Follow us on Rumble: https://t.co/Nuc9nUzlmx pic.twitter.com/5kjfUhTOhV — RT (@RT_com) August 28, 2023

RT says Whelan gave his written permission to be filmed and interviewed, but upon being granted access to the prison in Russia’s remote republic of Mordovia, the RT crew was rebuffed by Whelan.

Whelan has been deemed by Washington "wrongfully detained" - but by all appearances the Biden administration has done little to free him, even after his family and supporters expressed outrage that diplomatic efforts had focused on gaining Griner's freedom, though she was convicted on lesser drug charges.

"I can’t answer any questions," Whelan, who is engaged in manual labor in what looks like a sewing room, tells the camera crew. In the footage he appears healthy, dressed in a prison issued black prison jacket and hat, and is heard speaking a smattering of Russian in the beginning.

Stillframe from new footage of Paul Whelan at Russian penal colony.

Here's the exchange when the RT camera crew approaches him:

Sitting at a sewing machine folding green strips of material, the bespectacled U.S. national is asked by a voice off camera, "How many did you do today?" "100," Whelan replies in Russian. "100 units already, and what's the norm?" asks the voice. "80," says Whelan. "Good job," the voice replies, "production leader." Whelan is then approached by an English-speaking RT reporter for an interview: "Sir, you understand when I say that I can't do an interview, which means that I can't answer any questions," Whelan tells him. He is later pictured in the prison yard talking to fellow inmates and eating in the cafeteria.

In 2020, Whelan was issued a 16-year sentence on charges of espionage by a Russian court. He told CNN in late 2022 in statements from prison that the Biden administration has actually done nothing significant in attempting to secure his release.

Paul Whelan

"I am greatly disappointed that more has not been done to secure my release, especially as the four year anniversary of my arrest is coming up," he said in the phone interview at the time. "I was arrested for a crime that never occurred," he added, before saying:

"I don’t understand why I’m still sitting here."

"I was led to believe that things were moving in the right direction, and that the governments were negotiating and that something would happen fairly soon," Whelan complained.