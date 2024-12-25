Russia Launches Christmas Assault On Ukraine, Targeting Power Grid 

Russia unleashed a massive aerial attack using missiles and drones on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the Christmas Day assault "inhuman."

"Today, Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack. What could be more inhuman? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than a hundred attack drones," the Ukrainian president wrote on Telegram.

Russian military attacked Ukrainian thermal power plants on Christmas night, energy producer DTEK reported. Parts of Ukraine suffer blackouts, including my location in Kyiv. Images: rescue service in Dnipro region. pic.twitter.com/7Hvaqy8ITN — Kyrylo Loukerenko (@K_Loukerenko) December 25, 2024

Bloomberg cited Ukraine's power grid operator, Ukrenergo, as saying the attack left 500,000 customers in the Kharkiv region without heating, while blackouts were triggered in parts of Kyiv and elsewhere.

Explosions are all over Ukraine. Power outages too. pic.twitter.com/4aH1A5uer7 — Victoria (@victoriaslog) December 25, 2024

Zelenskiy said, "Russian evil will not break Ukraine and will not distort Christmas." Duh... Starlink.

⚠️ Confirmed: Metrics show a significant decline in internet connectivity in multiple regions of #Ukraine, as authorities impose emergency power shutdowns amid Russian shelling targeting energy infrastructure on Christmas Day 🔌📉 pic.twitter.com/6z2YZdV2EU — NetBlocks (@netblocks) December 25, 2024

Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed the Christmas Day aerial strike on Ukraine as a "massive" one and said energy infrastructure near Kyiv's "military-industrial complex" was targeted.

"The aim of the strike was achieved. All facilities have been hit," the ministry wrote in a statement, as quoted by Reuters.

Nearly three years into the war and marking the second Christmas, Free Press' Jay Solomon recently asked: "Is World War III Already Here?"

Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump recently described the war in Ukraine as total "carnage," unprecedented since World War II, and emphasized the urgent need for peace.

Gen Zers aspiring to become social media influencers or OnlyFans models should realize they could be the ones shipped off if World War III erupts. This generation's lack of anti-war advocacy might stem from ignorance, as their faces remain glued to their devices.