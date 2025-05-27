Russia Launches Large-Scale Naval War Drills In Baltic Sea

Russia has initiated large-scale naval exercises in the Baltic Sea, which feature at least 20 warships and 3,000 troops along with air support, the Baltic Fleet of Russia confirms as cited in Interfax.

"As part of the exercise, the crews of the fleet's ships will solve anti-submarine tasks in combat training areas, practice defense against unmanned boats, and conduct practical artillery fire at sea and air targets," a Russian military statement indicates. This appears to be a mirroring response to provocative NATO drills currently happening in Finland, near the Russian border.

Prior exercises in Baltic Sea, Anadolu Agency

This drills further include frigates, corvettes, small missile and anti-submarine ships, as well as minesweepers, regional media details. There's also air coverage, with up to 25 aircraft and helicopters taking part.

"Currently, the ships have left their bases and deployed to designated areas of the Baltic Sea to perform combat training missions," the Russian Baltic Fleet further says.

The Baltic Sea has remained a regional maritime flashpoint due to the still raging war in Ukraine, and the past year has seen Baltic Sea countries affected by the destruction of undersea telecom cables, which were promptly blamed on Russia, but in some instances have been declared accidents. Also, a Chinese vessel in at least one case was also accused.

Tensions in the Baltic Sea also grew hotter after Scandinavian countries Finland and Sweden abandoned their historic neutrality and became the newest NATO members.

The potential for more undersea cable-cutting incidents remains amid heightened concerns of potential sabotage by agents of China and or Russia, raising alarms about hybrid warfare tactics targeting Western telecommunication infrastructure worldwide.

NATO has also held drills in both regional waters and along Russia's border with Scandinavia of late. Finland only entered the North Atlantic alliance in April 2023.

Significantly, the country shares a 1,340-kilometre (830 mi) border with Russia, and Moscow has previously warned that this could result of the greater militarization of the Baltic region. President Putin in 2023 had brushed off Finland and Sweden entering NATO as but a "meaningless" move which will in the end only harm their own national interests.

Both had previously economically benefited from their positive relations with Russia, but now border closures and worsening relations have been the trend.

TASS images featuring start of new drills.

It goes without saying that tit-for-tat mirroring drills in these Baltic and northern European regions do little to foster Ukraine peace talks and dialogue. The warring sides are currently feeling the pressure from the Trump administration to continue 'direct' negotiations in the wake of the last Istanbul meeting.