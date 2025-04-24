"Vladimir, STOP!" Trump Responds To 'Massive' Russian Missile Strike On Kiev, Leaving 9 Dead

Amid stalled US-led peace talks, Russia launched a massive overnight attack on Ukraine, including raining down ballistic missiles on the center of Kiev, unleashing large-scale death and destruction.

At least nine people have been reported killed and over 70 injured in the capital city, in what was one of the largest and deadliest missile strikes on Ukraine in months. Some other cities, including Kharkiv, were also hit.

Stillframe from video of the attack, via The Guardian

Anti-aircraft systems began engaging inbound missiles and drones at about 1am local time. But after drones and missiles were able to make it through, several buildings - including a factory - and a house, as well as cars, were set on fire.

BBC writes, "An apartment block was completely flattened during the attack and the windows of surrounding buildings were blown out and balconies ripped down."

"Russia has launched a massive combined strike on Kyiv," Ukraine’s state emergency service announced on Telegram. "According to preliminary data, nine people were killed, 63 injured."

President Trump early Thursday condemned the attack, saying he's "not happy" with the Russian move. "Vladimir, STOP!" he wrote on Truth Social. "5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let's get the Peace Deal DONE!"

A large rescue effort has been underway given a missile head a densely populated area, with Ukraine’s interior minister, Ihor Klymenko, saying of Svyatoshinsky district of Kiev, "Mobile phones can be heard ringing under the ruins. The search will continue until everybody is got out. We have information about two children who cannot be found at the scene of the incident."

Ukrainian officials have cited that some 70 missiles and up to 150 drones were used against several cities in the devastating overnight attack.

BBC footage from the Russian attack in Kyiv last night.



According to available information, at least 8 people were killed during the strikes in the Ukrainian capital.



Ukrainian Air Force informed that Russia launched 11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 37 Kh-101… pic.twitter.com/zucVYlpWi9 — Status-6 (Military & Conflict News) (BlueSky too) (@Archer83Able) April 24, 2025

This new Thursday attack on the capital was the deadliest since last year's July 8 attack on Kiev, which left 34 people dead and 121 injured.

It comes after the Zelensky government has expressed frustration that the White House should be more concerned and standing by Ukraine's side, instead of holding bilateral talks toward diplomatic normalization with Russia.

The latest Trump and Zelensky back-and-forth has focused on Crimea. Trump on Wednesday slammed the Ukrainian leader for rejecting a US proposal that would see Kiev give up all claims on Crimea. Trump pointed out that Crimea "was lost years ago" and that Zelensky has "no cards to play".

Zelensky then cited the 2018 "Crimea declaration" by Trump's then secretary of state Mike Pompeo, which laid out that the United States "rejects Russia's attempted annexation".

Emotions have run high today. But it is good that 5 countries met to bring peace closer. Ukraine, the USA, the UK, France and Germany. The sides expressed their views and respectfully received each other’s positions. It’s important that each side was not just a participant but… pic.twitter.com/lDFV5WK8tw — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 23, 2025

"There is nothing to talk about. This violates our Constitution. This is our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine," Zelensky had initially told reporters of the question of giving up Crimea permanently.

But Vice President JD Vance had also articulated while traveling in India, "We’ve issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians, and it’s time for them to either say yes or for the United States to walk away from this process."

Kyiv is under Russian attack. 21 people are hospitalized, including a pregnant woman and three children. pic.twitter.com/IQZw9TkV8I — Marta Havryshko (@HavryshkoMarta) April 24, 2025

He emphasized "The only way to really stop the killing is for the armies to both put down their weapons, to freeze this thing and to get on with the business of actually building a better Russia and a better Ukraine."

Freezing the war now would certainly give Russian forces a huge advantage, given the immense territory in the East they now hold, and this is in large part why Zelensky is refusing such a deal.