Russia Launches Massive Strikes On Kyiv As Kupiansk Ready To Fall

Russia unleashed one of the largest missile and drone barrages of the war on September 27-28. The strikes targeted areas across Ukraine but the capital of Kyiv suffered notable damage.

Beyond Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the bombardment targeted the regions of Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa. Zelenskyy wrote on X that at least 40 people were wounded across the country. Later, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry stated the number of the wounded rose to 70, with more than 100 civilian objects damaged.

The attack was carried out using nearly 600 drones and 48 missiles. Ukraine continues to make grand claims on interceptions, asserting that air defenses shot down or jammed 566 drones and 45 missiles. Interception estimates rarely match with damage estimates, with Zelensky asking for more Patriot missiles from any country that will sell them.

Earlier in September, Russia launched over 810 Shahed-type drones and 13 missiles in a record-breaking attack that struck the Cabinet of Ministers building in central Kyiv.

Kyiv officials warned this week that they are expecting increased strikes on Ukraine's power grid, a now annual event which forces the nation into rolling blackouts during the winter months.

Meanwhile, there are conflicting reports on Russia's siege of the city of Kupiansk. Ukraine says the Russian advances have been repelled but reports from war tracker Deep State and other analysts indicate that Russian forces are gaining ground in the city center.

Ukrainian public broadcaster hromadske, citing Andrii Besedin, Head of Kupiansk City Military Administration, on the national joint 24/7 newscast, stated that:

"The situation is critical. In addition to sabotage and reconnaissance groups that have infiltrated or are infiltrating the city, the enemy carries out extensive attacks on the city and the surrounding territory. The proximity of the front line enables them to strike with everything in their arsenal: tanks, mortars, artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. Guided aerial bombs are being dropped daily on the territory of the Kupiansk hromada. Fibre-optic FPV drones that cannot be jammed by electronic warfare are effectively hunting civilians and vehicles. Every route into and through the city, all logistical routes are, unfortunately, under the watch of enemy drones."

Besedin added that the city’s infrastructure has collapsed: there is no power, water, gas supply, mobile connectivity or social services. Hundreds of residents have so far refused to evacuate.

This lines up with reports that civilians still in the city are only able to leave on foot and then find transport to the west. If Kupiansk falls then a large portion of the northeastern front will likely be enveloped by the Russians, allowing them to advance on Kharkiv.

Western analysts that lack a basic understanding on attrition tactics argue that Russia's conflict with Ukraine reveals their "military weakness" due to their inability to gain ground quickly. But the primary goals of attrition is not necessarily to gain ground. Rather, the goal is to grind down enemy forces over time until they can no longer fight effectively.

Ukraine has already reached this point; it my be the reason why Europe seems poised to enter the war and the Trump Administration has indicated they might allow sales of Tomahawk Missiles to Kyiv. Peace negotiations appear to be off the table.