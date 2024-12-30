Russia Is 'Not Satisfied' With Trump Proposals To End Ukraine War

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Sunday that Moscow was "not satisfied" with reported proposals being discussed by President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team to end the war in Ukraine.

Recent media reports have said Trump’s team proposed the idea of Ukraine pledging not to join NATO for at least 20 years as part of a potential peace deal. Another report said Trump wants European troops to deploy to Ukraine to monitor a future ceasefire.

Meeting in 2017, via Russian Foreign Ministry

"Judging by numerous leaks and Donald Trump’s own interview with Time magazine on December 12, he is talking about ‘freezing’ hostilities along the line of engagement and transferring further responsibility for confronting Russia to the Europeans," Lavrov said, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

"We are certainly not satisfied with the proposals made by representatives of the president-elect’s team to postpone Ukraine’s membership in NATO for 20 years and to deploy a peacekeeping contingent of ‘UK and European forces’ in Ukraine," Lavrov added.

Trump campaigned on ending the proxy war in Ukraine, but it’s still unclear how he intends to do that. The Financial Times recently reported that Trump assured NATO countries that US military aid would continue to flow to Ukraine after his inauguration.

"In a boost for allies deeply concerned over their ability to support and protect Ukraine without Washington’s backing, Trump now intends to maintain US military supplies to Kyiv after his inauguration," FT reported.

Lavrov said that Russia has not received any official offers from the US and noted that official US policy is still being steered by the Biden administration.

"Until January 20 — the date of inauguration — Donald Trump has the status of ‘president-elect,’ and all policy on all fronts is determined by the incumbent president and his administration," he said.