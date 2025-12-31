Russia Presents Its Evidence Of Ukrainian Drone Attack On Putin's Residence

"We're going to see some escalation now," Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt has said amid allegations Ukraine targeted Putin's residence. "The Russians have made up their minds and made declarations about who they believe tried to strike the Valdai mansion that's owned by President Putin, and they're going to change their negotiable posture."

For starters, the Kremlin has already indeed made clear Moscow would toughen its stance in US-backed peace talks which seek to end nearly four-year-old war. The fear is also that Russia will use this as an 'excuse' to expand the war.

The Kremlin has presented images of downed drones related to the attack. Russian Defense Ministry via Reuters

The allegation is that Ukraine's military launched 91 long-range strike drones at the presidential compound in Novgorod Region on Sunday night into early Monday, but that anti-air defenses intercepted all of them, and there was no damage or casualties.

The Zelensky government has rejected this account, calling it a "fabrication" and says there was no effort to target Putin's home. This denial was followed by demands for evidence.

On Wednesday the Russian government and state media have publicized various items of evidence said to prove the attack took place, also accompanied with interviews of various Russian citizen eyewitnesses from the area that night.

Moscow’s Defense Ministry newly released a map showing the flightpath of the Ukrainian long-range drones that targeted the presidential residence in Novgorod Region.

Additionally, Russia's Defense Ministry has published footage purporting to show the debris of one of the UAVs which had apparently been downed in the attack.

The ministry stated that it has "presented irrefutable evidence of a terrorist attack planned by the Kiev regime on the Russian President’s residence."

The images feature "fragments of drones shot down in Novgorod region, including those with warheads equipped with special striking elements designed to kill people," the statement continued. But Kiev isn't buying it.

Ukraine's Foreign ministry has responded to the video footage by saying it's "laughable" that this constitutes proof the Ukrainians tried to attack Putin's residence.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has released video of what it says is one of the Ukrainian drones downed on Sunday night while flying toward Putin’s residence in Novgorod region. According to the ministry, the drone was carrying a 6-kg explosive charge. Ukraine denies the claim. pic.twitter.com/45EOJ7Zvu6 — Brian McDonald (@27khv) December 31, 2025

Interestingly, Moscow is still trying to keep a sympathetic ear from the White House, after President Trump issued condemnation of the alleged attack on Putin's home. The Kremlin has asserted the failed attack was also "against President Trump's efforts to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."