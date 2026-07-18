Russia Pressing Ahead On Rail Link To Iran & Azerbaijan To Ease Strain On Maritime Routes

This week has brought new US attacks on Iranian infrastructure and logistics, including fresh overnight attacks on some half a dozen bridges, and even reports of strikes on rail hubs and airports.

The New York Times observes Friday that "Bridges, rail lines, power and water facilities, and other targets in Iran, Kuwait and elsewhere in the Middle East were attacked in airstrikes on Friday as the United States and Iran escalated their weeklong crisis over the Strait of Hormuz."

Russia has chimed in, reiterating that its close relations with Tehran offer the country which is now under American bombs and important economic lifeline.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in fresh remarks at a press conference following talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov reminded his audience that the backbone of Russia-Iran trade remains the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a network of shipping lanes, railways, and roads linking Russia with more southerly Asian continent allies.

This 'north-south corridor' as it is sometimes reference, will become all the more important as the US-Iran conflict drags on with no end in sight.

"The topic is indeed very important, especially in a situation where the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz is dragging on, as it appears. The global economy and global transport routes are suffering from this," Lavrov stated.

According to more via Russian media:

Lavrov expressed optimism about the trilateral project involving Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, noting that Tehran has completed land allocation on the Rasht-Astara section, which had long prevented construction from starting. Railway chiefs from the three countries have discussed practical issues for beginning work, and progress is expected, he added. The North-South transport corridor is a multimodal route of about 7,200 kilometers (4,473 miles) connecting St. Petersburg to India's Mumbai port. Russia and Iran signed an agreement in May 2023 to build the Rasht-Astara railway section, the last missing link of the corridor's western route, with the project estimated at 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion), of which 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) is a Russian loan.

As for the current situation in Iran, while vital infrastructure and even energy sites have indeed in many cases been obliterated, the lights are still on across the country, but the energy grid is coming under strain in the south of late.

🇮🇷Jembatan kereta api "Aq-Teke-Khan" di Kabupaten Aq Qala adalah koridor perkeretaapian strategis yang menghubungkan Iran dengan China dan Rusia telah dibuka kembali hanya empat hari setelah bentang tengahnya rusak parah akibat serangan udara AS. pic.twitter.com/bqnRnGi2QV — Z Operation (@yo2thok) July 14, 2026

The prior ceasefire which has this week clearly collapsed saw multiple damaged rail lines and bridges get restored in record time - sometimes within 40 to 96 hours - using domestic engineering teams. These efforts have showcased by pro-Iran and even sometimes official diplomatic accounts on X.