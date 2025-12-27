Russia Pummels Kiev, Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power, Ahead Of Trump-Zelensky Meeting

Russia launched a wave of attacks on Ukraine early Saturday, killing at least one person and injuring many others, and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Already the electricity grid has long suffered under such crippling attacks, with barely any time or necessary parts for repair.

The assault occurred just a day before anticipated Ukraine peace talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Trump, expected at Mar-A-Lago on Sunday. According to The New York Times, air raid alarms sounded around 1:30am local time as the strikes began, with Zelensky later stating on X that nearly 500 drones and 40 missiles were used, mainly on energy sites and civilian infrastructure in the capital.

Via Associated Press

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram that 10 apartment buildings were hit and more than 20 people were injured. The Associated Press later updated the casualty count, reporting that 27, including two children, were wounded.

Zelensky has accused Russia of seeking to prolong the conflict and that ongoing peace negotiation efforts are simply a ruse. The Moscow side has accused Zelensky of essentially the same thing, and said he doesn't want to give up power.

Kyiv regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk announced of these latest strikes, "As of this morning, part of the left bank of the region remains without electricity. Currently, more than 320,000 consumers are without power."

Based on this fresh assault, Zelensky described, "Russian representatives engage in lengthy talks, but in reality, Kinzhals and Shaheds speak for them," he said. Russia has been chiefly relying Kinzhal ballistic missiles and Iranian designed Shahed in these daily strikes.

Dramatic direct hit of high-rise...

WATCH: Russian Shahed drone hit a high-rise apartment in Kyiv this morning. pic.twitter.com/ClcaziVU5d — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 27, 2025

"They do not want to end the war and seek to use every opportunity to cause Ukraine even greater suffering and increase their pressure on others around the world," he added.

But on the other hand the Kremlin has charged that Zelensky and his European backers seek to "torpedo" the US-brokered plan, given especially they've balked at making territorial concessions.

Zelensky is urgently asking Washington and the West to take "more strong steps" to save lives. "Many of our partners have this capability," he continued, in reference to 'closing the skies' through more sophisticated weaponry.

Latest strike map

Over 500 drones an around 40 missiles were used.

Blackouts in Kiev reported. pic.twitter.com/z36NeCkICp — -- GEROMAN -- time will tell - 👀 -- (@GeromanAT) December 27, 2025

"The key is to use it. It is equally important to continue supporting Ukraine’s defense — our protection of life. Supplies for air defense must be sufficient and timely, especially now, when we need them most," he said.