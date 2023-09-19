Russia: The United States Is At War Against Us

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in fresh statements made to reporters has said the Untied States in waging war against Russia through the Ukraine proxy war.

Lavrov in the Russian-language comments described that Washington is not only transferring some $100 billion in military aid to Kiev, but is actually controlling its decision-making. He further said this is in order to try and inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia.

The top Russian diplomat was speaking on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Sunday morning. "No matter what it says, it [the US] controls this war, it supplies weapons, munition, intelligence information, data from satellites, it is pursuing a war against us," he said, according to a translation.

"While what is going on is that Ukraine has been prepared, has long been prepared for inflicting strategic defeat to Russia using its hands and its bodies," Lavrov emphasized.

He in prior comments Friday had said the US is also waging a global effort to isolate Moscow, and that this was the intent of the recent Saudi-hosted Ukraine peace summit.

"There is a real plot around the topic of the so-called (peace) negotiations, as well as attempts to turn everything upside down through pseudo diplomacy," he said Friday. He explained:

"The West has been saying for months that this ‘peace formula’ is the only basis for negotiations. It starts from innocent topics … and then comes to the purpose for which it was concocted – inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, to restore the borders of Ukraine as they were in 1991, court-martial the Russian leadership, force Russia to pay reparations, and then ‘mercifully’ agree to sign a peace agreement."

He then suggested it's a pattern in dealing with other countries as well: "These are exactly the dirty methods that the West uses not only in relation to Ukraine but in many other areas of global politics," Lavrov stated.

Meanwhile, the White House appears to be on the cusp of approving long-range missiles, the ATACMS, which has a range of 190 miles.

Getting oil prices down and giving the Ukrainians US blessing to hit targets hundreds of miles inside Russia are mutually exclusive policy goals.



This appears to be lost on Blinken...for now.



Don't be surprised when Putin makes this obvious enough that even Blinken can see it. https://t.co/nTwRR8LI59 — Luke Gromen (@LukeGromen) September 18, 2023

And yet, dangerously, it's become quite clear in the last several months that Ukraine will continue seeking to strike cities and bases inside Russia. New long-range missiles from Washington will without doubt make this easier for Kiev to do, risking more severe escalation which could eventually see direct Russia-NATO clashes.