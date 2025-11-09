Russia Will Only Break Nuclear Test Ban If US Does First: Kremlin

Moscow is still waiting for clarity on the US nuclear testing issue, after President Trump late last month wrote on Truth Social, "Because of other countries' testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis."

This immediately sparked confusion and speculation over whether this would just involve testing nuclear delivery systems, like long-range ballistic missiles, or whether there would be an actual return to atomic detonations - which the US has not done since 1992 at the close of the Cold War.

On Sunday Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made clear that Russia will hold firm to its obligations under international treaties prohibiting nuclear tests. However, he indicated that Russia will resume explosives tests only if other nations do first, in a clear reference to the United States under the Trump administration.

AFP/Getty images: A French nuclear test in the Mururoa atoll in French Polynesia in 1971.

"Putin has consistently made clear that Russia respects its nuclear test ban commitments and has no plans to violate them," Peskov said in a new interview by Russian media.

"If another country resumes testing, we will be forced to follow suit to preserve strategic parity," Peskov explained,

And according to more from the interview, "He clarified that Putin merely asked officials to evaluate whether nuclear tests might be necessary — not to restart them — but warned that Russia would mirror any such actions taken by others."

Moscow has been complaining that Trump was reacting to mere tests of weapons which are nuclear-powered, and not actual nuclear detonations. RT writes of Peskov's latest remarks: