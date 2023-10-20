Russia Will "Pay The Price" For Supporting Gaza: Israeli Official

The Cradle,

During a live interview on Russia's state-run broadcaster RT, Israeli lawmaker Amir Weitmann threatened to make Moscow "pay the price" for allegedly supporting the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

"We're going to finish this war. We're going to win because we're stronger. After this, Russia will pay the price. Believe me, Russia will pay the price," Weitmann, the head of the libertarian caucus in Israel's ruling Likud Party, told the RT news anchor.

"Russia is supporting the enemies of Israel, Russia is supporting Nazi people who want to commit genocide on us, and Russia will pay the price [...]. We are going to finish with these Nazis, we're going to win this war [...] we're not forgetting what you are doing [...] we will come, we will make sure that Ukraine wins, we will make sure that you pay the price for what you have done," the close ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued.

Since the start of the Gaza-Israel war, the Russian government has continuously called for a peaceful resolution. This week, the nation drafted a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. However, Israel's western allies struck it down.

As the Israeli bombing campaign against millions of Palestinian civilians escalates, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the siege of Gaza is reminiscent of the Leningrad siege by Nazi Germany.

Weitmann's unhinged accusations follow in the footsteps of other wild claims made by current and former Israeli officials. When asked last week during a TV interview about the suffering faced by Palestinians in Gaza, former prime minister Naftali Bennett lashed out at the interviewer and repeated the claim that Palestinian fighters are “Nazis.”

“Are you seriously going to keep asking me about Palestinian civilians? What is wrong with you? Have you not seen what’s happened? We’re fighting Nazis,” the former premier shouted. “Shame on you,” Bennett continued, interrupting and accusing the anchor of “spinning a narrative” in favor of the Palestinians.

A few days after Bennett's tirade, Israeli President Isaac Herzog claimed during a news conference that “there are no innocent civilians in Gaza.”

“It is an entire nation out there that is responsible […] It is not true this rhetoric about civilians not being aware, not involved. It’s absolutely not true. They could have risen up. They could have fought against that evil regime which took over Gaza in a coup d’etat,” Herzog claimed about the 2.3 million Palestinians – half of whom are children – who live under a brutal military blockade and are the constant targets of Israeli air raids.

While international law is clear that belligerents who fail to distinguish between combatants and civilians are guilty of war crimes, Israeli officials have been working overtime to spin the narrative that the entire population of Gaza are “terrorists” or “Nazis.”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant last week went even further, saying Gazans are “human animals” who must be eradicated, while National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said that Gaza doesn't need humanitarian aid, only “tons of bombs.” Ben Gvir's comments came a few hours after widespread headlines were issued that said an Israeli jet bombed the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, killing hundreds of wounded civilians, most of them women and children.