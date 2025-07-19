Russia Will Target Any 'Coalition Of The Willing' Forces In Ukraine

Via The Libertarian Institute

The Russian Foreign Ministry said any troops from third countries deployed to Ukraine will become targets. European nations have discussed plans to send their soldiers to Ukraine if a ceasefire with Russia is reached.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained that any country that joins a coalition of the willing and deploys troops to Ukraine will become targets. "We have repeatedly stated that a deployment of armed forces of other countries in Ukraine under any pretense would be absolutely unacceptable," she said.

Via Wiki Commons

"We regard this as preparations for foreign military intervention. We will consider these so-called ‘multinational forces’ as legitimate military targets," she added.

Several European countries have said they would be willing to join a "coalition of the willing" to deploy soldiers to Ukraine after a ceasefire with Russia is reached. Earlier this month, UK Defense Minister John Healey said, "The prime minister has always been clear that he’s ready to put troops into Ukraine to help reinforce a ceasefire."

"The coalition of the willing" is an infamous phrase used by the George W. Bush administration to try to sell the Iraq War.

Moscow says it is unwilling to enter into a ceasefire with Ukraine and is seeking a permanent end to the conflict that addresses the Kremlin’s security concerns.

Multiple leaks throughout the war have exposed that a small number of American and NATO troops are inside Ukraine. However, Europeans are now discussing a large-scale deployment meant as a deterrent to a future Russian invasion.

The escalating support for Kiev has led some in the Kremlin to argue for Moscow to take a more aggressive position against Ukraine’s Western backers. Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian President and current deputy head of the National Security Council, suggested launching preemptive attacks.

"What is happening today is a proxy war, but in essence it is a full-fledged war," Medvedev, who is now a senior Russian national security official, told the Tass news agency. "We need to act accordingly. Respond in full. And if necessary, launch preventative strikes."

However, Medvedev also acknowledged that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ruled out attacking more European countries. "Let me remind you that our president stated unequivocally: Russia does not intend to go to war with NATO or ‘attack Europe’. Such claims by Western politicians are utter nonsense."

He continued, "I would also like to add that this kind of drivel is deliberately injected into the information space to destabilize an already difficult situation. It is yet another front in the West’s open war against us."