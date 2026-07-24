Russian Attack On Arms Expo Near Kiev Kills 10, Just After Zelensky Hosts Raytheon Execs

Russia just escalated against Western backers of Ukraine in a big way. On Friday a major Russian missile strike was carried out in Kyiv Oblast where representatives of Ukraine's defense industry had gathered for a demonstration event.

These types of defense tech gatherings occur semi-frequently, are somewhat secretive, and typically involve American and European defense companies demonstrating new weapons systems, particularly in the realm of drone warfare. These events also sometimes involve the Ukrainians showing off their own advancing capabilities to international customers.

Handout image of defense expo strike aftermath.

So bottom line is that in targeting the event, Russia is strongly signaling it is willing to strike locations known to potentially have Western officials present. It may be lashing out after the US reportedly agreed (tentatively at least) to give Ukraine licensing rights to produce its own Patriot missile defense shield.

The Friday ballistic missile strike near the Ukrainian capital killed 10 people and injured almost 100 others.

The timing is interesting given the attack came a mere day President Volodymyr Zelensky met nearby with with senior representatives of Raytheon, the US company that produces Patriot air defense systems. Raytheon has yet to provide public comment or confirm whether any of its representatives were at the event. The Thursday delegation was headed by Raytheon Vice President Joseph DeAntona.

Zelensky in a meeting with a delegation Raytheon in Kiev on Thursday. Handout via Ukrainian Presidential Press Service

Zelensky has said an investigation is underway amid public outrage, given the gathering seemed to lack legitimate operational security and secrecy, and seemed to be 'out in the open'. It was a rare daytime attack, but the precise location has not been disclosed by local authorities. But the event was reportedly openly advertised on social media.

Some details have been revealed via local media:

According to Ukrainska Pravda portal, a site on which a technology event took place has been targeted by a Russian attack. It has been confirmed by the Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry that Russian forces carried out a missile strike on a site in Kyiv Oblast where representatives of Ukraine’s defence industry had gathered. It was a practical demonstration event, Defense Demo Day & Defense Expo Critically Protected, organized by ARMADA, Association of Manufacturers of Unmanned Systems and Associated Technologies. As stated by the organizers, the purpose of the event was to present comprehensive solutions for protecting critical infrastructure from modern aerial threats.

"An investigation will establish who made the decision to hold the event... and whether the risks were properly assessed under martial law," prosecutor general Ruslan Kravchenko announced in the aftermath.

🇷🇺💥🇺🇦 Russian missiles struck the "Armada" arms exhibition in Kapitanovka, Kiev region, held on the grounds of the "Civil Safety Academy" shooting range. The event showcased small arms, drones, and combat gear for Ukraine's military and defense industry — vendors, buyers, and… pic.twitter.com/TCJjZ1yX08 — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) July 24, 2026

Previously explosions were widely reported in the capital area, and residents were called on to stay in shelters as air defense systems were operating.

"A rescue operation is currently under way in the Kyiv ⁠region following a Russian missile strike," Zelensky further announced on Telegram. Acting ‌governor of Kyiv region Ruslan Oliynyk affirmed that a ballistic missile ‌strike hit a private training ground while defense expo events were ⁠taking place.

Just the day prior at the presidential office...

Met with a Raytheon team led by Vice President Joseph DeAntona. Raytheon is a very strong defense company, and Ukraine has long been using its equipment to protect our people from vicious Russian attacks.



I am grateful for the company’s readiness to take our partnership to an… pic.twitter.com/zPqXdQp5ig — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 23, 2026

Al Jazeera's Audrey MacAlpine is in the Ukrainian capital, and she has pointed out: "It’s quite irregular for Russian attacks, especially ballistic ones, to take place during the daytime hours so this marks something new."