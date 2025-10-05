Russian Attack Targets Military-Industrial Sites In Western Ukraine, Near Poland

Largescale overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine reportedly hit major arms production facilities and the energy infrastructure supplying them, according to a Russian Defense Ministry announcement.

State media has listed targets hit included Sumy, Kharkov, Ivano-Frankovsk, Vinnitsa, Poltava, Chernigov and Odessa regions, with bombardments in Lviv region - not far from Poland - being particularly intense.

Industrial park in Lviv on fire, via X

"At least 25 facilities in the city of Lviv were reportedly hit," RT writes, which resulted in several regional blackouts.

The Russia military said it struck "Ukrainian military-industrial facilities and the energy infrastructure supporting their operations," and that "The objectives of the strikes have been achieved. All designated targets were hit."

The operation involved "land-, sea- and air-based precision-guided weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, as well as attack drones" - based on the statement.

A Ukrainian government statement said that five people were killed in the attacks, with most being in the Western city of Lviv, near the border with Poland.

About 65 kilometers from Poland, the Sparrow industrial park is burning after Russia's attack wave:

Just 65 kilometers from Poland.

In Lviv, the Sparrow industrial park is burning after the russian attack. It's a civilian facility, with no military component, says the mayor. pic.twitter.com/MqKAy7MzmL — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) October 5, 2025

"In Lviv, four people were killed and four others injured," the statement said. "In Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and 10 were injured after Russia targeted residential areas with drones and aerial bombs. Across all affected areas, residential buildings and critical infrastructure were damaged."

Remarks from President Zelensky indicated that some 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones were launched at this country.

🚨 BREAKING: Russia launched a massive overnight drone and missile strike on Ukraine.



Explosions rocked Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, and cities across Ukraine.



Parts of Lviv and Zaporizhzhia lost power, while Poland scrambled jets. pic.twitter.com/J9zVgqqgiU — UNITED24 Media (@United24media) October 5, 2025

"The Russians once again targeted our infrastructure – everything that ensures normal life for our people. We need more protection and faster implementation of all defense agreements, especially on air defense, to deprive this aerial terror of any meaning," he said Sunday.

Russia's southern Belgorod region has meanwhile continued to come under repeat drone threat from Ukraine, with over 100 drones sent against Belgorod throughout Saturday, the oblast's governor has said.

* * * LOOK AT IT

Now get a jump on your holiday shopping