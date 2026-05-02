Russian Black Sea Town Plunged Into Environmental Catastrophe After 4th Drone Strike On Oil Complex

Russia's Tuapse on the Black Sea can't catch a break as it has been hit by Ukrainian drones for the fourth time within only a month, after a series of devastating attacks in April which unleashed large fires.

On Friday another fire broke out at a marine terminal in Tuapse after this latest Ukrainian drone strike, regional emergency officials have confirmed. Over 100 fire-fighting personnel are battling the blaze.

Tuapse has already been under a state of emergency for several days, when a Ukrainian drone strike triggered a massive refinery fire, forcing evacuations and spilling oil into coastal waters.

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That prior fire was only extinguished Thursday, and only 24 hours later the next drone strike hit. The town there has already been facing environmental disaster, with even black rain reported due to the constant thick black smoke hanging high above.

Russia's consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor warned residents to limit time outdoors, keep windows closed, and wear masks due to elevated benzene levels - a highly toxic carcinogen - following repeated drone attacks.

Local authorities have canceled all public events through at least the first ten days of May, covering Labor Day and Victory Day celebrations.

President Putin said earlier in the week after a briefing from Kondratyev that there did not "seem to be any dangers and people are handling the challenges they face" amid the attacks.

However, frustrated locals are desperately asking: what about Russian defensive measures and why have these failed so spectacularly? First, it should be noted that small drones have become efficient and their size advantage is seen in evading conventional radar and anti-air missiles, by and large. TASS only has this to offer by way of official statement:

"Intensive efforts are underway" to prevent Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory. All details about targets hit by the Kiev regime are classified: "As for any information regarding targets hit as a result of strikes by the Kiev regime, the details are classified; we will not discuss them publicly at this time." Measures to deal with the aftermath of the Ukrainian drone strike on the oil refinery in Tuapse are being taken "at an appropriate level."

The complex processes some 12 million metric tons of crude annually and remains a crucial and major export route for naphtha, fuel oil, and diesel.

Local Russian authorities have completely given up censorship efforts at the Tuapse Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, which continues to burn after yesterday's 4th round of Ukrainian drone strikes.



The numbers of videos posted by locals is now in the hundreds. pic.twitter.com/Soj5QMGs3F — AMK Mapping 🇳🇿 (@AMK_Mapping_) May 2, 2026

The fallout from these several attacks of late have been so serious as to force the closure of nearby regional aviation hubs. Some residents have begun fleeing the area to seek shelter with other family, until the situation stabilizes.