Russian Drone Found At Military Base In Lithuania Which Hosts NATO Troops

A suspected errant Russian drone has breached a NATO country's airspace this week - though certainly not for the first time, and is setting off the proverbial alarm within Lithuania's military

The drone was discovered crashed at a Lithuanian military training area after entering the country’s airspace from Belarus, after first being spotted early Monday morning, Lithuania’s army reported on Friday. The military first tracked in on radar over Belarusian airspace, near the border.

LRT: A Russian "Gerbera" drone that entered Lithuanian airspace from Belarus found on August 1, 2025.

Several area residents actually captured footage of it flying over Vilnius before it vanished, and later was found on the ground at the military training base.

"It’s likely the same drone that breached our airspace on Monday. Initial analysis suggests it may be a Gerbera model, though this is still being confirmed," the Lithuanian military said in the statement.

At least one Lithuanian lawmaker has portrayed the drone breach incident as intentional, also given it ended up at a military site.

"This looks like a provocation," said Mindaugas Sinkevičius, interim leader of Lithuania's ruling Social Democratic Party, while describing that the sensitive area where it was found leads to the conclusion that the breach was on purpose or a test of sorts.

It has been identified as a Gerbera drone, a type which Russia's military often utilizes as a decoy to mislead or distract air defense systems in Ukraine.

Interestingly, the Gaižiūnai training grounds near Rukla - where it was recovered - actually hosts a NATO multinational battalion, regional reports say.

Via BBC

This isn't the first time this has happened - and a Russian drone even breached Lithuanian airspace earlier this summer.

Poland, Romania, Moldova, and Latvia have also at various times seen their airspaces breached by errant drones - for example with a more dangerous Russian Shahed-type suicide drone having crashed in Latvia in September 2024.