Russian Drones & Missiles "Rained Down" On Kiev In One Of The War's Most Devastating Attacks Yet

Russia launched one of the largest aerial assaults of the war on Ukraine overnight, unleashing more than 500 drones, with Kyiv as the primary target. The timing of the attack—just hours after a phone call between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin—yielded no success toward ending the war in Eastern Europe.

On X, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha said, "Hundreds of Russian drones and ballistic missiles rained down on the Ukrainian capital." He described the attack as "one of the worst so far."

Here is Sybiha's complete statement:

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha: "Absolutely horrible and sleepless night in Kyiv. One of the worst so far. Hundreds of Russian drones and ballistic missiles rained down on the Ukrainian capital. Right after Putin spoke with President Trump. And he does it on purpose. Enough of waiting! Putin clearly shows his complete disregard for the United States and everyone who has called for an end to the war. Moscow must be slapped with the toughest sanctions without delay. Ukraine must be provided with all necessary means to defend itself. Wrong decisions can only encourage the aggressor to escalate terror. Every criminal regime in the world is now watching closely Putin's actions and responses to them. If he gets away with all of this, everyone will get a very clear message. Stop waiting for peace. Act to achieve peace. Peace through strength."

Absolutely horrible and sleepless night in Kyiv. One of the worst so far.



Hundreds of Russian drones and ballistic missiles rained down on the Ukrainian capital.



Right after Putin spoke with President Trump. And he does it on purpose.



Enough of waiting! Putin clearly shows… pic.twitter.com/R0mlfUgJRx — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) July 4, 2025

This is Kyiv in the overnight hours...

Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, tonight after Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on the city.



Numerous sites across Kyiv were hit, including multiple civilian and residential buildings, just days after the U.S. froze shipments of air defense munitions. pic.twitter.com/aQg8XRKUZE — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) July 4, 2025

This war is literally squeezing the blood out of Ukraine. What a heavy, horrible night for the entire country, especially for Kyiv. It's just a stunning coincidence how the residents of the capital are greeting this morning, right after yesterday's conversation between Trump and… pic.twitter.com/hjHn685TOB — Katerina Horbunova (@blue_eyedKeti) July 4, 2025

It's morning in Kyiv now... pic.twitter.com/1i5kzsPW0Q — Chief Rabbi Of Ukraine Moshe Azman (@RabbiUkraine) July 4, 2025

The Russian drone and missile attack comes just hours after President Trump and President Putin held a call that yielded little to no progress toward ending the years-long war.

Trump told reporters on Thursday before boarding Air Force One on his way to Iowa that he was "not happy" with the conflict raging on, adding, "I didn't make any progress with him at all."

Earlier in the week, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a pause in sending a shipment of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine over concerns about rapidly depleting U.S. stockpiles.

Axios noted that President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to speak with Trump later today to discuss the pause of the weapons shipments.