Russian Duma Ratifies 20-Year Defense, Energy Pact With Iran

Via The Cradle

Russia's State Duma ratified the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran in its plenary session on 8 April, Sputnik reported.

"The agreement lays a solid foundation for expanding the comprehensive Russian–Iranian partnership in all areas, including defense, counterterrorism, energy, finance, transportation, industry, science, and technology," the Russian news outlet stated. The treaty was concluded for 20 years, with the possibility of a subsequent five-year extension.

Russian State Duma, handout via Reuters

The agreement was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, before being voted on in the Duma. The Russian president stated, "The partnership agreement between Russia and Iran aims to create conditions for stable and sustainable development" for both countries and the broader region.

Putin added that "Russia and Iran are pursuing independent paths on the global stage and are resisting external pressure and the application of illegitimate sanctions."

Russia and Iran have been targeted by harsh US economic sanctions in recent years. Regarding the agreement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated, "Iran and Russia, as two large and powerful countries, play a prominent role in shaping the new world order."

"Iran, with its strategic location at the center of energy geography and international trade, and Russia, as a country with endless resources, advanced industry, and extensive influence, have enormous potential for cooperation," Araghchi added.

The comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran replaces the current security agreement signed by both countries in 2001.

The Duma ratified the treaty as trilateral consultations were underway in Moscow between Russia, China, and Iran on the Iranian nuclear program.

The consultations "will discuss various aspects related to the nuclear issue, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and UN Security Council Resolution 2231," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai stated Tuesday during his weekly news briefing.

The three countries previously held consultations on Iran's nuclear program on March 14. The US and Israel are demanding that Iran enter negotiations over its nuclear program. They claim Iran is seeking a nuclear weapon. Iran has stated that its program is for civilian use and that nuclear weapons are un-Islamic.

Moscow has said it was not obliged to help #Iran under a potential U.S. attack after President Donald Trump warned Tehran against getting a nuclear weapon. Yes, the new Russia-Iran Strategic Cooperation Agreement does not have a mutual defense clause.https://t.co/ca9vBSNJ8R — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) April 9, 2025

On March 7, US President Donald Trump sent a letter to the leadership in Tehran asking for direct negotiations.

Trump's letter issued a clear threat – negotiate or risk a bombing campaign against the Iranian nuclear program. The US president later reiterated this threat, saying in late March that "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing."

Trump told reporters on Monday, following his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that Washington will be "having direct talks with Iran, and they've started." However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran will only engage in "indirect" nuclear negotiations with the US via Oman.