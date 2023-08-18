Russian General Suggests U.S. Helped Create COVID-19, May Be Plotting New Pandemic For 'Global Control'

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

The head of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) Protection forces released a statement this week suggesting that nefarious officials in the United States developed and deployed COVID-19 for “offensive purposes” and may be plotting a new pandemic.

The United States government officially claims that its scientists study pathogens in biolabs around the world to develop preventative measures to potential viruses, but Moscow does not buy that.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said that the United States may have played a role in inflicting the COVID-19 pathogen on the world and may be working to create another biological crisis.

“We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature,” Kirillov warned.

According to the Russian State media outlet RT, Moscow believes there was collusion between Big Pharma and USAID through the EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S.-based non-government organization run by Peter Daszak, to develop new strains of coronavirus.

“The intermediary organization EcoHealth Alliance has played a key role in implementing projects to study this pathogen. Since 2015, the organization’s researchers have been involved in studying a diverse population of bats, searching for new coronavirus strains and mechanisms for animal-to-human transmission. Over 2,500 bats have been studied,” Kirillov stated.

The general brought up the troubling fact that the World Health Organization, Gates Foundation, and Johns Hopkins University conducted the Event 201 drills in New York on October 18, 2019, just two months before the first COVID-19 cases were officially reported in China. The ostensive purpose of the exercise was to practice the steps that would be taken during a coronavirus outbreak, but many people believe it was a “practice run” for the pandemic.

“The fact that the pandemic unfolded exactly according to this scenario, as well as the implementation of EcoHealth Alliance’s projects, gives rise to questions as to whether COVID-19 was in fact an intentionally man-made disease and whether the US may have had a hand in this incident,” Kirillov said.

Kirillov also expressed deep concern that the Biden regime’s new Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy is up to no good.

“The United States’ next step, aimed at pushing ahead with its strategic plans for establishing global control over the biological situation, was the creation of the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy. This new agency is expected to be responsible for charting a course and coordinating actions to combat known and unknown biological challenges, including pathogens that might trigger another global emergency,” Kirillov said.

The Biden regime announced the creation of the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (OPPR) last month, saying it will “Coordinate the Administration’s domestic response to public health threats that have pandemic potential, or may cause significant disruption, and strengthen domestic pandemic preparedness. This includes ongoing work to address potential public health outbreaks and threats from COVID-19, Mpox, polio, avian and human influenza, and RSV.”

Biden tapped Major General (ret) Paul Friedrichs to serve as the Director of OPPR and Principal Advisor on Pandemic Preparedness and Response. The White House said “Friedrichs’ unparalleled experience makes him the right person to lead this office.”

He is currently Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Global Health Security and Biodefense at the National Security Council (NSC). Maj. Gen. (ret) Friedrichs previously served as Joint Staff Surgeon at the Pentagon, where he coordinated all issues related to health services, provided medical advice to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and served as medical adviser to the Department of Defense (DoD) Covid-19 Task Force.

Kirillov commented on shocking documents recently uncovered by Russian special forces that allegedly reveal the U.S. Army’s bioweapons research activities in Ukraine.

“The U.S. Army Medical Research Institute for Infectious Diseases has been involved in U.S. medical programs in Ukraine,” the general said. “Representatives of the project actively led projects code-names UP-1 and UP-8. As part of these projects, the possibility of using arthropods to spread rickettsia, tick-born encephalitis virus, as well as causative agents of Crimean Congo hemorrhagic fever and also hantavirus was studied,” he said.

“Russia’s Defense Minister believes that Washington is preparing to establish biological control—using defensive technologies for offensive purposes to create biological crisis conditions and situations,” RT reported.

The list of diseases that have attracted the attention of US specialists includes anthrax, tularemia, and various coronaviruses, Kirillov told a media briefing. Some of these pathogens are listed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as “high-priority” threats that can be used as “bioterrorism agents.”

“There is a clear trend: pathogens that fall within the Pentagon’s area of interest, such as Covid-19, avian influenza, African swine fever, subsequently become a pandemic, and American pharmaceutical companies become the beneficiaries,” the general claimed.

The Russian news outlet reported there was added concern in Russia regarding former NIAID Director Anthony Fauci, especially after Democrat presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. told Tucker Carlson in a recent interview that Fauci shifted his risky experiments offshore to places like Wuhan China, and Ukraine to evade a 2014 moratorium on gain-of-function research in the U.S.

Moscow requested an international probe into the United States’ international biolabs at the UN last October, but their motion was turned down by the UN Security Council, with the US, UK, and France voting against it.