Russian Military Instructs China How To Beat US & NATO Weapons

One key trend to have emerged over the course of the Russia-Ukraine war is that China, Iran, and Russia are increasingly and very openly cooperating militarily and technologically, including Moscow sharing experience gained in the course of its Ukraine ground operations.

Newsweek reports that "Russia plans to train hundreds of Chinese military personnel this year on lessons learned from its ongoing invasion of Ukraine," based on regional sources. Some of what has been 'learned' is how to defend against US-made and NATO-supplied weaponry - something which Beijing is surely interested in amid the long-running Taiwan standoff with Washington.

"Instructors will cover methods for countering weapons systems used by Ukrainian forces that were produced by the United States and its NATO allies, a source in Ukraine's top intelligence agency told the outlet," the Newsweek report continues.

Specifically 'lessons for a Taiwan conflict' would be gleaned:

This training would further strengthen security ties between Russia and its "no limits" ally China, which in recent years has stepped up joint military exercises. Battlefield insights into U.S. weaponry could offer an advantage as China seeks to surpass the U.S. as the leading military power in the Indo-Pacific.

And Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Directorate has told local media, the Kyiv Post, that "The Kremlin has decided to allow Chinese military personnel to study and adopt the combat experience Russia has gained in its war against Ukraine."

Not only have Russian forces destroyed and disabled possibly dozens of Western-supplied main battle tanks, including M1 Abrams, UK Challengers, and French Leopard 2's - but F16s have also been shot down.

American troop carriers have additionally been destroyed, and in some places Western armored vehicles have been put on display in the capital of Moscow, as trophies recovered from the battlefield.

Meanwhile, China this week hosted defense ministers from Iran and Russia for a meeting in its eastern seaside city of Qingdao.

The meeting happened Thursday, and importantly Qingdao is home to a major Chinese naval base, with the country's defense minister Dong Jun calling the PLA Navy and its bases a counterweight to a world in "chaos and instability."

"As momentous changes of the century accelerate, unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise," Dong said. Alongside defense chiefs from Russia and Iran, the military leaders of Pakistan and Belarus were also present.

He was further quoted in news agency Xinhua as decrying "Hegemonic, domineering and bullying acts" which "severely undermine the international order." The comments were clearly aimed at the Western alliance, and Washington in particular.

China over the course of this month's Israeli and US bombings of Iran has condemned what it sees as blatant aggression against a non-nuclear power which was engaged in good faith negotiations. Beijing has also in the past issued statements calling out NATO for its constant expansion, and activity which has even been lately introduced in the Pacific region, and growing ties to Japan.