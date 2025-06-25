Russian Troops Take Another Eastern Ukraine Town As NATO Leaders Wrangle Over 'What's Next'

As NATO leaders met in The Hague for their major annual summit - where the focus was collective increased defense spending, Trump's proclamation of Iran's nuclear program having been 'obliterated', and more support for Ukraine - Russian forces gained another town in Eastern Ukraine.

According to Reuters on Wednesday, "Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Yalta in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the state-run RIA news agency reported on Wednesday citing the Russian Defense Ministry."

Via Al Jazeera

"Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Yalta in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive actions," the defense ministry said in the statement.

While Reuters and others are not able to independently verify the battlefield report, this is part of Russian forces' slow but steady momentum in the east, and even lately expanding west of Donetsk as part of establishing Putin's big security 'buffer zone'.

At this point it's clear that Kiev's backers in NATO can do nothing about this, except throw more money and weapons at the conflict, and President Trump met with Zelensky on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO meeting.

The two reportedly discussed Ukraine procuring more US anti-air defense systems, which ironically enough will likely be purchased with US taxpayer funds already poured into Kiev's coffers.

As for Ukraine's push for more US sanctions on Moscow, the response from The Hague was as follows:

“If we did what everybody here wants us to do, and that is come in and crush them [Russia] with more sanctions, we probably lose our ability to talk to them about the ceasefire – and then who’s talking to them?” Rubio said at the NATO summit.

Trump will “know the right time and place” for fresh punitive measures, he added. "If there’s an opportunity for us to make a difference and get them [Russia] to the table, we’re going to take it,” the state secretary emphasized.

But meanwhile, Russia will be busy gaining more territory, and future leverage at the negotiating table, as war fatigue has continued to set in among Ukraine's Western backers.

#NewsMap

The Ukrainian frontline continues to crumble in southern Donetsk oblast.#Zaporizhzhia and #Yalta were captured by Russian invasion forces.

Only 14 villages remain under Ukrainian control in that area. pic.twitter.com/CB2MgX5BPj — Julian Röpcke🇺🇦 (@JulianRoepcke) June 25, 2025

There's been talk over the last months of Europe taking the lead, and the US stepping back, but it will be a long haul before European countries can take the lead on anything in terms of the outsized role America plays in NATO.