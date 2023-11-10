Russians Have The Biggest 'Sweet Tooth' In The World

Statista Consumer Insights reveals that Russians as well as the Irish and the Turkish have some of the biggest sweet-tooths among nations.

Just as many people said they consumed sweets and chocolate regularly in Hungary and Serbia.

In Germany, Belgium and the UK as well as Czechia, Finland and Norway, more than half of respondents are eating candy or chocolate frequently. The survey carried out in different waves in 2022 and 2023 included 56 countries and territories.

Inhabitants of Asian countries were less likely to say that they ate sweets or chocolate regularly.

35 percent in Japan, 25 percent in China and only 14 percent in South Korea said so. This made South Koreans the nations with the least avid sweets consumers in the survey.