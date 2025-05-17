Russia's Maximalist Demands At Istanbul Peace Talks Revealed

The Kremlin has said on Saturday that a future meeting between Presidents Putin and Zelensky is still 'possible' - despite no breakthroughs at Friday's Istanbul talks by delegations representing the warring sides.

Putin spokesman Dimitry Peskov said a meeting between the Russian president and Zelensky "is possible but only as a result of the work of the delegations of both sides and reaching specific agreements."

Peskov underscored that one of the major hurdles is remains the question of who Ukraine would authorize to sign any potential agreements assuming the negotiations could produce firm settlement proposals.

Moscow's stance all along has been that Zelensky is illegitimate given he canceled elections under martial law, and has run far past his authorized term in office. Kiev, however, has said that the national constitution allows for this in war time.

As for the content of Friday's talks and reports that Moscow demanded a Ukrainian troop withdrawal from all the four easter territories, including Donetsk, he said, "Negotiations… must be conducted strictly behind closed doors. This is in the interest of the effectiveness of these negotiations."

One key thing the two sides did agree to is a large prisoner swap involving 1,000 POWs - which would be the single biggest of the war.

But Ukraine has rejected the Kremlin's demand of de-facto recognizing the loss of its territories. Zelensky has time and again emphasized "this is Ukraine's land" - and has vowed to fight on, despite mounting losses and serious manpower issues.

The following is reportedly among Moscow's top list of demands, which can be described as maximalist (at least from the West's perspective), per a new Bloomberg report:

Ukraine agreeing to neutral status regarding NATO

No foreign troops in Ukraine

No nuclear weapons in Ukraine

De-facto recognition of Crimea and lost eastern territories as now Russia's

Withdrawal of Kiev forces from these territories before a ceasefire takes effect

But once again, Peskov has not officially confirmed this list, and precise details discussed at Istanbul remain subject of speculation amid leaks to the press.

The US and Russia on Saturday held a phone call, in a post-Istanbul talks debriefing:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a phone call with his US counterpart Marco Rubio, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, to discuss the direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv in Istanbul. "Lavrov noted the positive role of the United States in helping Kiev eventually accept Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to resume the Istanbul talks," the foreign ministry statement said, adding that Russia was ready to continue working with the US on the matter.

Meanwhile: "We didn't say five. We said eight."...

Story has been making rounds that Ukrainians were outraged when Russia negotiators said that Ukrainian soldiers must leave the four new Russian regions as part of ceasefire, to which the Moscow delegation replied "Next time it will be five."



Now, our reporter in Istanbul got to… pic.twitter.com/4ZafhhR2PN — Margarita Simonyan (@M_Simonyan) May 16, 2025

The White House is likely to latch on to anything positive regarding these talks that it can; however, President Trump has clearly been exerting pressure for more speedy resolution, and is growing impatient.

The Europeans are ready to slap more sanctions on Moscow, and Washington has also warned that this would essentially be plan B if Russia doesn't cooperate. But Russia's fresh maximalist demands will be a hard sell.