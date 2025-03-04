Russia's Top UN Representative Exposed The West's Role In The Global Growth Of Terrorism

Authored by Andrew Korybko via substack,

Russian Permanent UN Representative Vasily Nebenzia pulled no punches at the UNSC last month when responding to the Secretary General’s latest report on terrorism.

He called the West out for using such groups “to achieve their geopolitical goals, including the overthrow of inconvenient Governments and the creation and maintenance of hotbeds of regional instability.”

He also claimed that they’re “cultivating a terrorist hydra” to justify aggression against the afflicted countries and their occupation.

This led to Nebenzia discussing the growth of terrorism in West Africa, which he said isn’t due to Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger fighting more robustly against this scourge like the Secretary General’s report claimed, but NATO’s war on Libya as well as recent Western and Ukrainian support for such groups.

On the topic of Ukraine, he mentioned how it “had previously been used as a staging ground for foreign terrorist fighters, and now it has morphed into a logistical hub”.

Nebenzia also tied this to USAID.

Afghanistan was the next place that he talked about in this context, reminding everyone of how “NATO troops abandoned vast quantities of weapons and equipment there, which then fell into the hands of ISIL inter alia.”

This explains the explosion of terrorism there over the past few years. He didn’t say as much, but it can be understood that this was part of a cunning plan to indirectly worsen security along Russia’s southern flank in Central Asia, all with the intent of distracting from its military focus on NATO.

Nebenzia then turned to West Asia for the final part of his speech where he talked about how Western countries don’t want to repatriate their foreign fighters nor their family members, unlike Russia which has already done so with more than 500 of them.

Keeping them in camps there creates “hotbeds of radicalization and are used by terrorists to recruit new fighters.”

This observation cynically suggests that the West will continue weaponizing terrorism in the region in pursuit of its political goals.

The importance of his speech is that it summarizes the West’s role in the global growth of terrorism, which that New Cold War bloc dishonestly blames on some of the countries fighting against such groups like those in the Sahelian Alliance/Confederation. Just like USAID was mostly just a cover for laundering funds to anti-government groups and infiltrating foreign agents into those countries, so too were the West’s “anti-terrorist” operations actually meant to create and maintain hotbeds of regional instability.

Neither aimed to achieve what they officially set out to do, which is improve living standards and fight terrorism respectively, with each really doing the opposite of what they claimed.

The combination of USAID and “anti-terrorist” operations is largely responsible for the chaos that’s spread across the world from 2011 onward beginning with the theater-wide Color Revolutions known as the “Arab Spring”.

It’s only after acknowledging these facts that the world can finally work towards repairing the damage.