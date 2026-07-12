Authored by The Federalist Papers Project (@TheFederalist1) via X,

Ayn Rand was right when she wrote these words, and she is still right now.

“Fascism, Nazism, Communism and Socialism are only superficial variations of the same monstrous theme: collectivism.”

That is the part too many people refuse to understand.

These systems may use different slogans.

They may wave different flags. They may promise different futures.

One may speak in the language of nationalism, another in the language of equality, another in the language of compassion, another in the language of revolution.

But underneath the branding, the heart of the thing is the same.

The individual is pushed aside. The family is weakened. Faith is mocked or controlled.

Property becomes conditional. Speech becomes dangerous. And the State becomes the final authority over your life.

That is collectivism.

It always starts with beautiful promises. Free this, fair that, justice for all, power to the people. But somehow, every time, the people end up with less power and the rulers end up with more.

Why anyone would want this in America is beyond my understanding.

The only explanation that makes sense is that generations have been trained not to recognize the pattern. They were taught to hate capitalism, distrust liberty, and look to government as the answer to every problem. That did not happen by accident.

A free people cannot stay free if they forget what freedom is.

That is why this warning matters.

Rand was not saying these systems are identical in every historical detail. She was saying they all lead back to the same ugly principle, the group over the person, the State over the citizen, the collective over the individual soul.

Different heads.

Same beast.

And once that beast gets inside a nation, it does not leave quietly.