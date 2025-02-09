San Diego Supervisor Says Border Now Ghost Town Under Trump's New Policies

Donald Trump has been in office for about three weeks. In that time, he signed an executive order to secure the southern and northern borders, deploying thousands of US military troops to restore national security. Now, a senior official at one of the nation's busiest illegal border crossings has taken to X to highlight the stark difference at the border under the Biden-Harris regime in the last four years and the current situation.

🚨 #BREAKING: The Pentagon is deploying an additional 1,500 active duty troops to the southern border, bringing their total to 3,600, per AP.



Trump is LOCKING DOWN the border! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tikkmQYCgx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 7, 2025

On Saturday afternoon, San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond said the San Diego border region was one area left wide open by Democrats...

"For the past four years, our border has been wide open, allowing millions of people to enter the country without proper vetting, including hundreds of thousands here in San Diego. I saw it firsthand—human traffickers dropping people off and walking through into the country without being stopped. Last year, for the first time since the 1980s, San Diego had the highest number of border crossings in the nation," Desmond said.

The official then described the current border situation under Trump and his new policies: "With a new administration in place, I went back to the San Diego border to see what's happening now. The numbers have dropped dramatically—less than 100 people are crossing a day in San Diego. It's a stark contrast to the chaos we saw just months ago."

For the past four years, our border has been wide open, allowing millions of people to enter the country without proper vetting, including hundreds of thousands here in San Diego. I saw it firsthand—human traffickers dropping people off and walking through into the country… pic.twitter.com/7h4BgeEMus — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) February 8, 2025

At the end of Trump's first full week in office, the president posted a graph on Truth Social that shows the collapse in daily encounters of illegals on the border.

Voters are witnessing swift progress at the border, strengthening their confidence in the president. Folks have now seen firsthand that securing the border only takes a few short weeks and an executive order. At the same time, globalists in the Biden-Harris regime lied to the American people that the only way to secure the border was through Congress.

Meanwhile, globalist Democrats and their billionaire funders who pushed open borders and wrecked national security will no longer be able to hide behind their public/private censorship blob as Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE rip down the leftist Matrix. The era of accountability has arrived.