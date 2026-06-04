Satellite Imagery Appears To Show Damage At US Airbase In Kuwait After Iranian Attack

Via Middle East Eye

Satellite imagery appears to show damage to a US air base in Kuwait following Iranian strikes on Wednesday.

New imagery of the site released by Soar Atlas seems to show a destroyed shelter at the US Ali Al Salem Air Base, despite US Central Command (CENTCOM) insisting that all the missiles and drones targeting the site were "defeated".

Screengrab of satellite imagery of the US Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait released by Soar Atlas (via X)

Soar Atlas noted that the area surrounding the base "appears charred, with multiple impact craters visible nearby".

In a statement, Centcom said that Iran had fired "several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbors", but claimed that "all failed to hit their intended targets".

It added that the two missiles fired at Kuwait "fell short or broke apart enroute" and that three missiles launched at Bahrain "were immediately intercepted" by air defences.

Kuwait's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a volley of Iranian missiles had struck the country's international airport and diplomatic missions. Local officials reported that one person was killed in the attack - who was later identified as an Indian citizen - and another 60 injured.

DropSite News: New Soar Atlas satellite imagery appears to show damage at the U.S. Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait following yesterday’s Iranian attacks.

⭕️ BREAKING: New Soar Atlas satellite imagery appears to show damage at the U.S. Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait following yesterday’s Iranian attacks.



CENTCOM insisted yesterday that all incoming missiles and drones were “defeated,” but Kuwaiti authorities also released footage… https://t.co/dNhtnODXe9 pic.twitter.com/BqYyMtHROA — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) June 4, 2026

Video footage from the airport showed extensive damage, with fires raging in terminal one, a collapsed roof and billowing clouds of smoke.

After the attacks, Kuwaiti defence ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Saud al-Otayan condemned what he described as "criminal Iranian aggression".

Iran on Wednesday said that the strikes on Kuwait's airport were the result of a US Patriot missile interceptor hit, a claim that Centcom immediately denied.

Judging from #Iran's regime's large scale attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain, it appears increasingly emboldened that it can escalate and test U.S. red lines, taking advantage of a U.S. reluctance to end the ceasefire. The recent Iranian strikes could have killed Americans. The below… https://t.co/TI3Ji5n88w — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) June 4, 2026

Iran's Tasnim news agency cited the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as saying that they did not fire at Kuwait airport.

The US said that claim was false and that Iran targeted the airport in a "deliberate, calculated and unjustified attack".