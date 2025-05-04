Saudi Arabia Executes 100th Prisoner So Far This Year - Majority Are For Drug Offenses

Via Middle East Eye

Saudi Arabia has executed two people on terrorism-related charges, bringing the total number of executions in the kingdom this year to at least 100, according to an AFP tally.

The Ministry of Interior said the two Saudis were executed for their involvement in acts of "terrorism", including joining a "terrorist organization" and attending training camps abroad, where they learned to make explosives.

Leaked video/screenshot shows execution in Saudi Arabia, YouTube

"After being referred to the competent court, a decision was issued confirming the charges against them and ordering their execution as punishment," it added.

Of the 100 people executed this year, 59 were convicted of drug-related offences, including 43 foreigners, according to AFP.

"While Saudi Arabia positions itself as a positive diplomatic actor, its international partners are showing they are willing to turn a blind eye to its flagrant human rights violations," Jeed Basyouni of the rights group Reprieve US said in a statement.

"The result? 100+ executions since January, more than half of them for non-lethal drug offenses."

After a moratorium of approximately three years, Saudi authorities resumed executions for drug-related crimes at the end of 2022.

According to a previous AFP tally, at least 338 people were executed last year, compared to 170 in 2023 - far higher than the previous record of 196 in 2022.

Saudi human rights defenders and lawyers have accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of overseeing a crackdown on freedom of expression since he came to power.

This includes the introduction of a counterterrorism law that Human Rights Watch has criticized for its broad definition of terrorism.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan at the State Department in Washington, on April 9, 2025. AFP

At least 1,115 executions have been carried out under the crown prince's rule between June 21, 2017 and October 9, 2024.

Additionally, according to Reprieve, Saudi Arabia has repeatedly lied to the UN about its use of the death penalty.