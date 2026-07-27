Saudi Aramco Targeted, Including Sprawling Abqaiq Facility, As Tehran-Aligned Militants Test US-Iran 'Pause'

Saturday saw a final break in what was 13 consecutive days of tit-for-tat attacks between the United States and Iran, with US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz having confirmed to Fox News Sunday that President Trump is trying to give peace talks "some space".

"He's giving it a little bit of room," Waltz said. "We’ve had both Oman and Iran and a number of our other negotiators engaged at every level, from the most senior levels all the way down to the technical level, over the past few weeks and particularly in the past few days."

via CENTCOM

Walsh has brushed aside emerging reports that US defense interceptor supplies are running low, "I want to be crystal clear: The U.S. military, and I’ve verified this every which way, has everything that it needs to conduct this campaign as effectively as it needs to be," he said.

But a who's who of top admin and military officials have voiced concerns, including the following:

The New York Times reported Gen. Dan Caine , chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has privately argued resuming major combat operations against Iran would seriously deplete the antimissile interceptors available to U.S. Central Command (Centcom). The outlet reported the threat to interceptor stockpiles is one of many considerations that have made a return to major combat operations risky.

, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has privately argued resuming major combat operations against Iran would seriously deplete the antimissile interceptors available to U.S. Central Command (Centcom). The outlet reported the threat to interceptor stockpiles is one of many considerations that have made a return to major combat operations risky. Vice President Vance raised concerns about escalating the war in a meeting with the president at the White House on Friday, CNN reported.

raised concerns about escalating the war in a meeting with the president at the White House on Friday, CNN reported. Two sources with knowledge of Adm. Brad Cooper's position told Axios that the Centcom commander has recommended stopping the bombing campaign around the Strait of Hormuz because it has reached the limit of its effectiveness.

An Iranian military official warned Sunday that the country would expand its 'retaliatory' attacks in the region if the US restarts airstrikes. This as a pause has held for two days.

"I believe that if the Americans once again fall for the Zionists' deception, or move in line with them, and insist on continuing the war, particularly through airstrikes, geographically this will expand further," Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia told AFP. Iran is also boasting that it still controls the Strait of Hormuz, and that Washington is "stuck" in the region - and that only Tehran decides when the conflict ends.

Tehran has at the same time once again confirmed there are no negotiations happening. "It’s possible that mediators share messages from the US side about current developments in the region, but at the moment we have no negotiations with the US," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told reporters on Monday.

The ARAMCO refinery in Jizan, eastern Saudi Arabia, is still burning more than 2 days after the impact of ballistic missiles launched by the Houtis.



A massive trail of smoke which extends for about 70 km can be seen on Sentinel-2 satellite imagery, 26/07/2026. pic.twitter.com/v05cwhMRjY — MoloMonitor 🇮🇹 (@MoloWarMonitor) July 27, 2026

He also batted down claims that Iran has requested negotiations - after Trump recently asserted it was begging for talks - as "fake news". Baghaei further explained that Iran won't hesitate to use diplomacy to protect national interests, as cited in Bloomberg. He also described that Iranian and Omani officials held several rounds of "useful" talks about the management of ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

US strikes and Iranian counterattacks could restart at any moment, given that the US continues to enforce a blockade on Iranian ports.

Still, an unnamed Iranian official separately told Reuters that Tehran's position "remains 'attack ​for attack': if the attacks stop, Iran will also halt its operations. That message has already been conveyed to the United ⁠States."

Meanwhile there are emerging Monday reports that Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq oil processing facility in the kingdom's eastern province is on fire after probable drone and/or missile strikes by the Houthis, or from Iran-aligned Iraqi militias.

Newsquawk reports based on emerging Iranian state media that "Hours ago, the huge Abqaiq oil facility in eastern Saudi Arabia, one of the world's most important oil processing centers, was set on fire in drone and missile attacks, reports Tasnim citing sources and images." Below are the distant images posted by Tasnim on Telegram:

Some various OSINT accounts are also seeking to verify the fires. If confirmed this would be a very serious development, which potential significant impact on the kingdom's crude output. An official response is emerging from Saudi media, as Arab sources report explosions in the kingdom:

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence said it intercepted drones from Iraqi territory that attempted to target oil facilities in the Eastern Province and Riyadh regions, Al Hadath reports

Massive 300 mw fire at Abqaiq refinery and east west pumping station. Unclear what the cause is. This saudi oil facility is on fire.

25.92676, 49.68748 is not at a flaring location pic.twitter.com/0iFh1zhEc0 — Ali (@MerruX) July 27, 2026

International reports commonly estimate that the sprawling Abqaiq facility - as the largest crude oil stabilization and processing facility in the world - has a maximum processing capacity of 7 million barrels per day (bpd) and typically operates at around 4.9 million bpd.

Houthi media has also been highlighting the fires at the site on Monday, following prior alleged Houthi attacks on key Aramco sites in Jizan and Yanbu over the weekend. The group's military spokesperson Yahya Sare identified that these sites were hit, with international press agencies citing, "There is no immediate Saudi confirmation, though footage shows plumes of black smoke rising into the air from the Aramco refinery in Jizan."