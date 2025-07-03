Schengen Shaken? Poland To Introduce Border Controls With Germany As Migration Crisis Grows

Via Remix News,

Poland is set to reinstate temporary controls on its borders with both Germany and Lithuania, a decision that has already drawn a reaction from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the measure on Tuesday, stating: “We have decided that we are restoring temporary control on the border of Poland with Germany and Poland with Lithuania,” adding that the Polish Ministry of the Interior and Administration is currently preparing the necessary implementation of the law.

He said the new border controls are designed to “limit and reduce the uncontrolled flow of migrants back and forth.”

Recently, a number of videos have displayed German police dumping migrants across the border, prompting Poles to set up citizen patrols at various border points. The situation remains volatile.

🇵🇱 Two days ago, 30 Poles stood at the Polish-German border at Lubieszyn vowing to tackle illegal immigration. Two were temporarily detained by German police.



They vowed to be back each day and that "soon there will be hundreds of us."



This was the scene this evening. pic.twitter.com/d2cekeH5Kw — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) June 27, 2025

In addition, Tusk’s main opposition, Poland’s Law and Justice party (PiS), continues to hit him hard over the issue.

​”Germany regularly transfers illegal migrants to our side. The state has abdicated, and chaos and impunity are growing day by day. Officers lack the tools to act. They have been left to fend for themselves. The cardboard state has failed once again. Ordinary people—citizens—are starting to organize to defend the border. And we will not leave them alone,” wrote PiS leader Jarosław Kaczyński.

He added that “Parliamentarians and activists of Law and Justice will travel to the border. We will support those who fight for the safety of our families. We demand immediate action: a ban on entry to the territory of Poland for people from the Middle East and North Africa, and the restoration of random checks at the border with Germany. Poland’s security is non-negotiable.”

Niemcy regularnie przerzucają nielegalnych migrantów na naszą stronę. Państwo abdykowało, a chaos i bezkarność rosną z dnia na dzień.

Funkcjonariusze nie mają narzędzi, by działać. Zostali zostawieni sami sobie. Państwo z dykty zawiodło po raz kolejny. To zwykli ludzie –… — Jarosław Kaczyński (@OficjalnyJK) June 30, 2025

Tusk revealed that he had engaged in multiple discussions with the German chancellor, conveying that “Poland’s patience in this matter is not unlimited,” particularly in light of altered practices that complicate determining the rightful return of individuals to Poland.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, commenting on the development on Tuesday, affirmed Germany’s “close cooperation with Poland in the field of border control.”

He further emphasized Germany’s commitment to preserving the Schengen Area, but underscored that “it is only able to function if it is not abused by criminals who smuggle migrants.”

🇵🇱🇩🇪"That’s how the f**king German police work."



Tensions are rising at German-Polish border crossings as German police are accused of dumping migrants on Polish territory.



However, many simply head right back into Germany. pic.twitter.com/JBFUFM9vI5 — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) July 1, 2025

Notably, following Merz’s election victory, Germany set up various border control checkpoints across the country’s borders. In many cases, many of these migrants are being rejected at the border by German police. Poles apparently want them to keep moving onward into German territory, which is fueling tensions.

Meanwhile, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys, speaking at a press conference in Vilnius, disclosed that he had been informed by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski on Monday evening of Poland’s intention to introduce increased controls on the Lithuanian-Polish border.

Budrys stressed the importance of assessing “the actual numbers, dynamics, number of detained illegal migrants in the territory of Lithuania and Poland. Some data we already have.”

He concluded by stating the need to establish effective measures that “will not violate our common interest in the free movement of people, and will also contribute to our pursuit of strong and hard protection of the external border of the European Union and NATO.”

Read more here...