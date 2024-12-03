Scholz In Surprise Ukraine Visit Inspects Kamikaze Drones, Unveils $680M New Arms Package

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a surprise visit to Kiev on Monday, which marked his first trip to Ukraine in two-and-a-half years, having arrived by train after which was greeted by President Zelensky.

"Winter is just around the corner, so there will also be winter equipment, as well as hand-held weapons and warming devices," a German defense ministry spokesperson said while commenting on the German leader's visit.

dpa/picture alliance

Scholz used the unannounced visit to unveil another massive military aid package at 650 million euros, or $680 million, to be transferred by the end of the year.

The supposed urgency of the aid is meant to underscore the alarm European leaders feel as Trump is set to enter the White House on Jan.20. He has promised to immediately begin negotiating an end to the war with Moscow.

"I would like to make it clear here on the ground that Germany will remain Ukraine's strongest supporter in Europe," said Scholz. "Ukraine can rely on Germany -- we say what we do. And we do what we say," Scholz additionally stated a post on social media.

Zelensky has in turn stated that his forces must become stronger amid reports that negotiations with Moscow are all but inevitable. He stressed that diplomacy could be an option "only when we know that we are strong enough."

Scholz while in the Ukrainian capital inspected Western and German supplied kamikaze drones, which have been described as a "low-cost barrage munition"...

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspected the AQ 100 Bayonet kamikaze drones in Kyiv today.



He was also shown Ukrainian analogs of the Russian “Lancet” and a smaller version of Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze UAV. pic.twitter.com/qnZCaeVPaf — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 2, 2024

Simultaneous to Scholz being in Ukraine, German German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is on an official visit to Beijing, where she blasted that Chinese-made drones are showing up in the Ukraine conflict, deployed by the Russian side.

"Drones from Chinese factories and North Korean troops attacking peace in the center of Europe violate our core European security interests," Baerbock said just after a meeting with China's top diplomat Wang Yi.

She told Wang that "increasing Chinese support for Russia's war against Ukraine has an impact on our relations" and that this means "core German and European security interests are affected." The West has condemned the 'internationalization' of the Ukraine war, after North Korean troops joined the Russian side; however, the clear double-standard is seen in the fact that the US and Europe haven't batted an eye in providing massive NATO support to Kiev from the start.