Scottish First Minister Declares Anyone Who Reported His 'Anti-White' Speech To Police Is "Far Right"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The furore over Scotland’s draconian new hate crime law rumbles on, as First Minister Humza Yousaf has now stated that the only people who reported his infamous ‘anti-white’ speech as a potential hate crime are “far right.”

In an interview with the BBC, Yousaf took issue with the ‘hatred’ description of his 2020 speech wherein he complained that every political position in Scotland was held by a white person.

As we previously highlighted, Yousaf’s speech in front of the Scottish Parliament on the 11th of June 2020 was reported to police by those opposed to the new legislation.

The BBC interviewer, Stephen Sackur, noted “interestingly, you too have been reported under the new hate crime legislation,” referring to the “white, white, white,” comments made during the speech.

“Now, Scotland is 96 percent white,” Sackur continued, adding “and there are some very active people, particularly on social media, who are saying Humza Yousaf’s message was essentially racist, it was anti-white.” “The police aren’t interested, they say it’s nonsense, they’re certainly not going to investigate it, but under the new legislation the police also have to record it as a non-criminal hate incident, how do you feel about that?” Sackur asked.

Yousaf shot back:

“The description of those who referenced that speech as hatred, I’ve not seen anybody who has described it in that way who isn’t part of the far-right.”

Watch:

The furore over Scotland's draconian new hate crime law rumbles on, as First Minister Humza Yousaf has now stated that the only people who reported his infamous 'anti-white' speech as a potential hate crime are "far right." Report: https://t.co/N535XYKhKG pic.twitter.com/rsU1aR08yG — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 9, 2024

So, Yousaf is asserting if you don’t agree that it’s a problem white people hold positions in government in a 96 percent demographically white country then you are “far right,” essentially you are the racist, not him.

As we highlighted earlier, the number of reports police are receiving is on course to outnumber the total of all other offences combined as a result of the disastrous new law.

Calum Steele, the former general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, told the Telegraph that officers “are genuinely embarrassed. They feel that the service and by extension [they] as individual police officers will catch some of the public brunt.”

Under the new legislation, anyone deemed to have been verbally ‘abusive’, in person or online, to a transgender person, including “insulting” them could be hit with a prison sentence of up to seven years.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.