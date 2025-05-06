Second Night Of Moscow Drone Raids Halt Flights Ahead Of Major Military Parade

For the second straight day, Ukrainian drones targeted the capital of Moscow overnight, just as Russia is preparing to celebrate he 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies over Nazi Germany in World War Two, or Victory Day. The Kremlin has said it is expecting to host 29 world leaders for the May 9th parade.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that the newest attack involved at least 19 drones being intercepted while they were inbound to Moscow "from different directions." The assault, coming the day after several drones halted air traffic at a major Moscow international airport, resulted in no destruction or casualties.

Illustrative: Damage from a July 2023 drone attack on Moscow, Moskva News Agency

The overnight Tuesday attack disrupted even more flight traffic, resulting in stoppages of all flights at four airports in the Russian capital and nine others further outside the city.

In total some 105 Ukrainian drones were intercepted across Russia overnight, according to Russia’s defense ministry. Despite these attacks, the Kremlin says that President Putin's May 8-10 ceasefire is still on the table.

"There will be no hostilities. However, if there is no reciprocity from the Kiev regime and they continue to attack our positions or facilities, we will retaliate," Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

It's a sensitive moment given the major military parade through Red Square will be attended by various heads of state, including China’s Xi Jinping. Obviously safety of the skies is paramount, also as planes bring foreign officials into Russia.

The Kremlin earlier this week accused Ukraine's President Zelensky of threatening Victory Day Events. At least one European leader who is expected in attendance has agreed with this assessment:

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico confirmed he will attend Russia’s 80th anniversary Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, describing Zelensky’s warnings about security risks as “ridiculous,” the Magyar Nemzet newspaper reported. Earlier this week, Zelensky asked foreign leaders to avoid the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, citing security risks. However, Fico stated that threats from Kyiv would not deter him from attending the ceremony. “As a sovereign country, I will not allow anyone to tell me where I can travel,” he said, calling Zelensky’s threats “an intimidation campaign.” “In my opinion, this is ridiculous. I reject such threats,” Fico said at a press conference on Sunday, reiterating that he will be in Moscow for Victory Day.

"If Zelensky believes that his statements can prevent the participation of foreign delegations, he is making a huge mistake," the Slovak prime minister said further to a press briefing, adding that "ensuring the safety of the participants is the responsibility of the Russian Federation." However there are reports that health issues could prevent or delay Fico's traveling to Moscow next week.

On Tuesday, Zelensky described targeting Russian "pressure points" in what Moscow is taking as a direct threat on Victory Day events. "They are now concerned that their parade is in jeopardy and rightly so," Zelensky had stated. "What they should worry about is that this war continues."

Below: Reports of an errant anti-air missile launched by Russia becoming lodged in a high-rise apartment in suburban Podolsk.

Lately there's been assassination bombings targeting top Russian generals, as well as long-range drone attacks which have reached the outskirts of Moscow. This suggests that either Ukrainian or its allied Western intelligence services have assets on the ground in Russia.

Likely the Russian defense and security services will bulk up anti-air systems in an around Moscow for Victory Day events. Officials from various countries and especially Russia-friendly nations are expected to be present.