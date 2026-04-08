Sen. Graham Urges Congressional Iran Vote...On Approving Peace, Not War

This is definitely in you really can't make this up(!) territory... Sen. Lindsey Graham is actually calling for a Congressional vote, but not concerning a War Powers Resolution.

Instead, he has called for Congress to review and vote on any diplomatic agreement ending the war with what he described as the "Iranian terrorist regime." That's right, the NeoCon senator from South Carolina only wants a Congressional vote on whether peace should be approved. He has remained opposed to a War Powers vote.

In a series of posts on X, Graham stated that he supports a diplomatic outcome but insists any deal with Iran must undergo congressional scrutiny to ensure it aligns with his own Israel's US national security interests.

"Like everyone, I hope we can end the reign of terror of the Iranian regime through diplomacy," he wrote Tuesday night, and said that any agreement needs Congress "for a vote, like we did with the [former President Barack] Obama JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]."

The Trump admin and Iran just entered a two-week ceasefire aimed at negotiating a broader settlement following over a month of brutal conflict which has chiefly focused on an air war.

Both sides are readying for direct, face-to-face talks in Islamabad. Trump has previewed that Kushner, Witkoff, and maybe even Vice President J.D. Vance will be there. Trump has said these will happen "very soon". He told the NY Post on Wednesday:

"We'll have Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, JD — maybe JD, I don't know," Mr. Trump told the New York Post over the phone. "There's a question of safety, security."

As for Graham, he has warned against premature conclusions about a deal and called for transparency. "At this early stage, I am extremely cautious regarding what is fact vs. fiction or misrepresentation,” He called for a "a healthy dose of sunlight" to be brought to the deal.

He's also calling for all of Iran's enriched uranium to come under American control.

Again a diplomatic solution to end the reign of terror in Iran is the preferred outcome. The supposed negotiating document, in my view, has some troubling aspects, but time will tell. I look forward to the architects of this proposal, the Vice President and others, coming forward… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 8, 2026

"As President Trump said this morning, all the highly enriched uranium must be removed from Iran and handed over to the United States – the Libyan Model," Graham wrote, adding that allowing continued enrichment "would be inconsistent with denying Iran a pathway toward a bomb."

However, there's an obvious irony to invoking the Libyan Model. After Gaddafi gave up his WMD aspirations during the Bush administration years, he was later by 2011 regime changed by the US and NATO, and bayonetted in the streets by Islamist 'rebels'.