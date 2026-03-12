Senate Republicans On Iran War Ending: Sooner The Better

The ongoing U.S. military operation against Iran, which began February 28th with strikes aimed at destroying Iran's nuclear program, ballistic missile capabilities, navy, and other strategic assets, has prompted a range of reactions from Republican senators. While most GOP lawmakers initially supported President Trump's actions - evidenced by the Senate's largely party-line vote on March 4th to block a bipartisan war powers resolution that would have curtailed or required congressional approval for the conflict - several prominent voices have emphasized the need for a swift conclusion rather than a prolonged engagement.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), a key Trump ally, became one of the most vocal advocates for an early exit during his appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime on Tuesday. Hawley urged the president to "declare victory" and withdraw U.S. forces, arguing that core objectives have already been met.

Watters: Do you think the President is going to look for an off-ramp or keep going? Hawley: I think he [Trump] has achieved his objectives the way that he’s laid them out… What is there, really, that’s left to do that we haven’t already done? … We have totally destroyed, forever, their nuclear program. We have destroyed their ballistic missiles. We have destroyed their navy. This has been a total success… I think we ought to say to our heroes, ‘Thank you for a job well done.’ This has been absolutely amazing. It’s been amazing. It’s been historic. And now it’s time to declare victory.

This positioned Hawley as the first prominent Trump-aligned senator to publicly push for an end in this manner. Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), known for his non-interventionist stance, has been the other GOP senator openly critical or unsupportive - opposing the operation from the outset and was the lone Republican to vote in favor of the war powers resolution to limit it.

Hawley is joined by at least two other GOP senators in expressing preferences for a short, decisive campaign rather than an extended one. In comments to ZeroHedge on Wednesday:

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) stated, " Nobody wants that. The President doesn’t. I certainly don’t ," emphasizing a shared desire to wrap up quickly. He expressed trust in Trump but highlighted concerns about a prolonged conflict's potential effects on the 2026 midterm elections.

stated, " ," emphasizing a shared desire to wrap up quickly. He expressed trust in Trump but highlighted concerns about a prolonged conflict's potential effects on the 2026 midterm elections. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), often seen as more establishment-oriented and hawkish on issues like Ukraine aid, agreed on avoiding a "quagmire." When asked about favoring a short-term operation, she replied, "Oh yeah," adding that Trump's mentioned timeline of "four to five weeks... sounds like a good period of time."

These sentiments reflect a broader GOP preference for avoiding "forever wars," consistent with Trump's campaign rhetoric, even as broader Republican support remains strong for the strikes themselves. No widespread pushback or calls for indefinite continuation appear from other senators in available reporting, though some like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) have estimated the campaign lasting "a few weeks" with focused objectives like degrading missile capabilities.

Meanwhile, the conflict's economic ripple effects continue, with Brent crude settling above $100 per barrel for the first time since August 2022. Analysts at JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs have warned that sustained closure of the Strait of Hormuz could drive prices to $150 per barrel, heightening pressure for a rapid resolution.