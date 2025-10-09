Senate Votes Down Resolution Seeking To Halt Trump's Use Of Military Force Against Cartel Boats

Authored by Melanie Sun via The Epoch Times,

The U.S. Senate has voted against legislation seeking to direct the withdrawal of the U.S. military from hostilities that have not been authorized by Congress.

The proposal was a direct challenge to President Donald Trump’s decision as commander in chief to use military force against drug cartels operating in waters around the United States.

The 48-51 vote on Wednesday was mostly split along party lines, although Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Maine) crossed the floor to support the Democrat-led resolution, while Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) crossed the floor to join the majority of Republicans to reject it.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) sponsored the measure, which was filed under the War Powers Act of 1973.

The resolution bill sought to direct the removal of the United States military from hostilities that Congress has not authorized. The bill came in response to U.S. military hits on four vessels linked to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. U.S. officials said the ships were involved in smuggling drugs into the United States. At least 21 people have been killed in these military operations.

The resolution said that drug trafficking could not be considered an armed attack or an imminent threat justifying military action, and that designating an organization as a foreign terrorist group did not authorize such use of force. It noted the United States retains the right to act in self-defense against an armed attack.

Schiff and Kaine noted that Congress supports efforts to stop narcotics from reaching the United States, but that intelligence, law enforcement, and diplomatic tools should be prioritized.

The White House formally notified Congress of the use of military force against the cartels per the War Powers Act on Sept. 4. It confirmed in early October in public statements that the United States was engaged in a “non-international armed conflict.”

Several cartels, including Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua, were designated by the United States as foreign terrorist organizations earlier this year.

The first strike on Sept. 2 targeted a Tren de Aragua drug-carrying boat from Venezuela and was “taken in defense of vital U.S. national interests,” the White House said. Trump wrote on the same day on Truth Social that “The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in International waters transporting illegal narcotics, heading to the United States.”

The president accused Tren de Aragua of operating with the support and direction of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Those supporting the bill said that notification from the president is not enough, and want the president to have to gain authorization from Congress for such military operations.

Democratic lawmakers criticized the White House over the handling of the attacks, saying they have not received key details, including who was on board, the cargo, and the legal basis for lethal force.

Kaine also criticized the Trump administration for failing to explain why standard interdiction methods were not used.

The Trump administration said that the vessels were carrying narcotics bound for the United States, calling them a direct threat to U.S. national security and vital interests. In his letter notifying Congress of the military action, Trump noted the cartel’s “paramilitary capabilities” and “significant losses of life” suffered by “friendly foreign nations” in their efforts against the drug trafficking cartels.

The War Powers Act of 1973 currently states that the U.S. military cannot continue fighting beyond 60 days without congressional authorization for the use of force or a declaration of war. Unless Congress grants more time, only 30 days is then allowed for the withdrawal of troops. The president is also required to regularly consult with Congress throughout any military engagement.

After the vote, Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said, “We are not at war with Venezuela, and Americans do not want to be dragged into a war with Venezuela because this White House wrongly believes they can kill anyone they want, without regard for the law or Congress.”

Rand said in a post on X, “Blowing up boats without due process could risk unintended escalation and trigger regime change efforts—an approach history has repeatedly shown to fail.”