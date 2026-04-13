US Allies Loudly Reject Trump's Scheme To Blockade Hormuz: 'Not Getting Dragged In'

The United Kingdom and several other countries rejected Washington's plan to impose a blockade on Iranian ports and target ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, which has gone into effect Monday.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer made clear his stance that "we are not supporting the blockade" in a fresh interview with BBC Radio. He emphasized that the UK is not "getting dragged in" to the US-Israeli war against Iran, but still stated that it's "vital that we get the strait open and fully open."

US Navy file image

As fully expected Spain's government also condemned the US move, with the country's Defense Minister Margarita Robles having said, "It's just another episode in this downward spiral we've slipped into," adding that Trump and Netanyahu "want to impose rules on the international community, which is illogical."

Earlier we reported that France is working with the UK on a conference to organize a "strictly defensive" and "peaceful" mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

President Emmanuel Macron said, "As regards the Strait of Hormuz, in the coming days, together with the UK, we will organize a conference with those countries prepared to contribute alongside us to a peaceful multinational mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the strait." He added, "This strictly defensive mission, separate from the warring parties to the conflict, is intended to be deployed as soon as circumstances permit."

Still, Paris has rejected a US request to join a military coalition to forcibly reopen the strait, essentially paralleling Britain's position.

At the same time Germany has not weighed in strongly one way or the other. A German government statement has said that "The US military's announcement did not mention a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, but rather a blockade of Iranian ports – that is a different approach."

Meanwhile, Turkey has strongly opposed the blockade and called for renewed diplomacy, while China too is warning against escalation and urged stability.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced it would begin a blockade "of all maritime traffic entering and exiting" Iranian ports starting at 10:00am Eastern Time on Monday.

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It added, "The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports."