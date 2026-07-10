Is She Going To Eat It?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

Migrants continue to treat Britain's streets, parks, and waterways like a personal hunting ground, with fresh footage exposing the grim reality of unchecked mass immigration.

A disturbing new video circulating on X shows a woman - widely identified in comments as a migrant - seemingly actively hunting birds.

She uses a sheet to capture a seagull perched on a gate or property edge. After securing the bird, she looks around for more prey, scanning the area as if on a deliberate hunt.

I DONT WANT PEOPLE LIKE THIS IN MY COUNTRY pic.twitter.com/HZCiZ8mBiI — WeGotitBack ??????????? (@NotFarLeftAtAll) July 9, 2026

When locals spot her and begin filming while questioning what she is doing with the bird, she gestures dismissively - as if to say "what's your problem?" and implying this is totally normal behaviour and none of their business.

The clip has sparked widespread outrage, with many slamming the trespass and illegal taking of wildlife.

This is sick. We don't want this barbaric and cruel shit in our country! — Nicola Beaumont. ? (@PsychBeaulogy) July 8, 2026

ALL gulls (commonly called seagulls) are fully protected in Britain by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, making it illegal to kill, injure, or handle them, or to destroy their active nests and eggs.

This woman needs locking up...FOLLOW OUR LAWS OR BOG OFF ???? @BBCNews... — Nix Randall (@Nixterr1) July 9, 2026

They're eating the birds. They're eating the cats.



They actually are. Libtards will defend it. — GMghostmode (@GallowsMemes) July 9, 2026

There have been further suggestions that the woman was actually "rescuing" the bird, but many are not buying that explanation.

? WOMAN WAS RESCUING SEAGULL, NOT STEALING IT



A video I shared yesterday of a woman catching a seagull in a blanket, was Not what it looked like, the woman in question was actually concerned for the small seagull after it has fell off the roof previously, as you can see in... https://t.co/X4ae0MxvCR pic.twitter.com/36ONNaUHu6 — Active Patriot (@ActivePatriotUK) July 9, 2026

I've never seen someone rescue a bird by snapping it's wings and stuffing it into a bed sheet. — NickyP (@Nickypwastaken) July 9, 2026

This does not align with the original video which shows a bird with an adult size wingspan, not a fledging who is unable to fly. The bird the woman was wrestling into the sack/blanket would have been able to fly. What this means now I cannot say, but something is amiss here. — Tez Locke (@TezLocke) July 9, 2026

Fair play, but a juvenile gull that size does not need 'rescuing'. You can see in the original video that it tries to fly away from her. It was already fledged. pic.twitter.com/Hp2xzuaVYt — MJ Simpson (@mjsimpsonfilms) July 9, 2026

As if that's the same woman aint even the same house. — ????????? ??? (@CerebrAiX) July 9, 2026

You have to be an idiot to see that first video even with the idea in your head that she is trying to help it, and still think she is trying to help it. — Monty (@MontyDean1A4) July 9, 2026

I see nothing in this video that refutes the first one. The woman is not present in this one, & it's a different gull. As a wildlife biologist, I can say that she did NOT handle the gull like someone w/ its welfare in mind. Have you been threatened into issuing this statement? — Missy Lee (@RecoveringWLW) July 9, 2026

This one was rescued from the road ? pic.twitter.com/RK6wiXoo9S — Harry Lines??????? (@HarryLines7) July 9, 2026

This latest incident fits a clear pattern. Migrants have been repeatedly filmed hunting pigeons, with their bare hands in UK streets, and even using fishing rods to try and catch them.

Similar scenes have played out with protected swans and ducks across the UK and Ireland, where migrants set traps and butcher birds in public spaces.

The depravity doesn't stop at birds. On the continent, a Nigerian migrant was caught cooking a cat in a public park next to a children's playground, drawing fury from locals.

These cases echo reports from Springfield, Ohio, where Haitian migrants faced accusations of snatching and consuming local wildlife, including ducks and geese in parks.

Residents described scenes of animals being grabbed by the neck, decapitated, and taken for food - claims that amplified national debate over mass migration's impact on communities and norms.

British wildlife laws under the Wildlife and Countryside Act strictly protect many of these species. Yet enforcement seems inconsistent when it involves certain arrivals who show little regard for local customs, laws, or basic animal welfare.

Locals filming these confrontations repeatedly highlight the same point: these individuals have housing, clothing, and food provided, yet they hunt urban birds as if in a survival scenario from their countries of origin.

The cultural clash is undeniable. Britain, long a nation of animal lovers with strong traditions of protecting wildlife, now contends with behaviors that treat public spaces as open butcheries. Pigeons and seagulls in cities scavenge in polluted environments, raising health risks from diseases, but that hasn't deterred the hunters.

This is a visible symptom of failed open-border policies that prioritize globalist ideals over national cohesion and rule of law. While politicians lecture about tolerance, everyday Brits watch their parks and streets transformed, and communities on edge.

Mass immigration without assimilation imports incompatible practices that erode Britain's way of life. Strong borders, enforced laws, and putting citizens first aren't radical - they're essential to preserving what remains of civilized society.

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