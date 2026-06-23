Ukraine is making it clear they are seeking to "bring the war to Russia" - and this is what's behind the recent series of massive Ukrainian drone strikes on Moscow, which has wreaked havoc particularly on energy refineries, and air travel for the region. That Ukraine desperately wants to gain back what leverage they are able to is fully understandable, however, that NATO is backing such actions against a nuclear-armed superpower constitutes madness.

Aside from covert targeting assistance, the UK is taking things in a more overt direction, having reportedly just tested missiles with a range of 300 miles which is intended to be sent to Ukraine's military.

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The British missile platform has the capability of delivering 500-pound warhead to Moscow.

The Telegraph offers some further details regarding context to the major Ukraine support program in the following:

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) challenged firms to build long-range strike weapons that can fly at more than 370mph, cost about £400,000 each and can be built at a pace of 20 a month. Some 27 bids from industry were made with Dragon’s Den-style pitches held last February, before six UK companies were awarded contracts worth around £5m each to design prototypes for testing in just seven months. By last December, only three suppliers remained: MBDA UK, which makes the Storm Shadow stealth missile, MGI Engineering, a UK small or medium-sized enterprise (SME) with a background in Formula 1 technology, and Rotron Aerospace, another UK SME with a history of working with the MoD.

And the publication confirms that "New systems that can attack targets more than 300 miles away have been tested at a range in the Hebrides, with further trials taking place in the UK over the coming months."

For missiles of this range and power, this is a relatively cheap price tag, and can apparently be rapid-produced at that.

UK Armed Forces Minister Louise Sandher-Jones has said the new missiles are intended to "complement" the Storm Shadow cruise missiles London sends to Ukraine.

"The UK stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine, and we will continue to provide the support it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression," she stated. "Project Brakestop shows what happens when we combine that commitment with the talent and ingenuity of British industry."

Ukraine has in tandem all along been advancing its domestic-developed long-range drones:

The open and brazen admission that these future systems could soon be use to directly target the Russian capital would be an insane escalation by NATO. Once NATO and Western systems begin blowing up buildings in Moscow, suddenly direct Russian military retaliatory action against Europe gets much closer to becoming a reality. Again, this is sheer madness and lunacy by some of Europe's most hawkish leaders.