Shocking Data Shows Massive Demographic Transformation In Europe

New data showing the percentage of people not speaking German at home in Austria underlines just how massive the demographic transformation has been in the country, according to a Hungarian economist.

“Ominous winds are blowing in the West,” economist Géza Sebestyén posted on his Facebook page, along with some astonishing data. “According to the latest Austrian statistics, one-third (32.8%) of primary school pupils in Austria are non-native German speakers. In cities, the proportion is even higher: in Salzburg, for example, one in two children (51.8%) do not speak German at home,” he noted.

The post featured a map breaking down each region of Austria, showing the huge share of children not speaking German at home as their first language.

Sebestyén, the head of the MCC Economic Policy Workshop, showed that Hungary could have ended up like Austria if it had not followed the policies of Viktor Orbán, who sealed the border and rejected mass immigration. He warned that Hungary could feature a multiculturalism that Austrians increasingly find alienating and fraught with crime.

“In some districts of Vienna,” his post continues, “the situation is already dramatic: in Brigittenau and Margareten, the proportion of people who do not speak German in the family environment is over 80%.”

Sebestyén called the latest data “signs of social transformation that are shaping the future of Europe,” a trend that, if continued, will lead to Austria losing its character as a nation-state. It will, he says, “become one of the EU member states for whom a ‘Europe of nations’ is a nightmare.”

Sebestyén then pointed out that statistics like these are why Hungary continues to combat “excessive immigration.”

As Remix News has reported in the past, three out of four students in Vienna’s middle school do not speak German at home.

The data comes at the same time as Austrian politician, Herbert Kickl, the leader of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ), spoke at CPAC Hungary. He warned of the massive demographic transformation taking place in his country and across Europe, with poll after poll showing a majority of Europeans are opposed to this transformation — yet remain nearly powerless to stop it.

“What is happening in Europe is no coincidence. It is the result of an agenda, a consciously controlled ethnic and cultural transformation. Because migration is not being stopped, no, it is being organized, promoted and glorified. NGOs are not noble aid organizations, they are part of smuggling networks with a political and ideological mission,” said Kickl.

“Integration is a lie because it means that the majority should adapt to the minority. And our welfare state is serving less and less those who have taken responsibility for themselves, for their families, for their homeland. It is being turned into an all-inclusive club for people who travel thousands of kilometers to take advantage of our achievements,” he added.

Most Austrians are not happy about the demographic transformation of their country, with 80 percent saying they want stricter asylum measures in place.

The anti-immigration FPÖ is currently the most popular party in the country by a wide margin, scoring between 34 percent and 36 percent of the vote. However, shifting demographics could harm the party in the long run, as foreigners become voting age and shift the electorate towards pro-migration, left-wing parties, a trend the left across Europe is betting on.

