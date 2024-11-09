"Show No Mercy": Trump's Campaign Pledge To Annihilate Mexican Cartels Goes Viral

Now, as Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House, Mexican cartels, Chinese chemical companies, money laundering networks across North America, and US-based drug dealers are on notice that the boom times under the Biden-Harris regime's open southern border policies will soon be coming to an end.

If Trump follows through with his 2023 campaign promise to "wage war" against Mexican drug cartels, then Americans could expect an end to the horrific 100,000 US drug death overdose crisis per year caused by fentanyl and other drugs - much of which starts as precursor chemicals shipped from China, cooked into fentanyl by Mexican cartels, then flooded in the Lower 48.

Here's Trump's action plan to destroy the cartels:

Restore all Trump border policies and fully secure border

Deploy all necessary military assets, including the U.S. Navy, to impose a full naval embargo on the cartels, to ensure they cannot use our region's waters to traffic illicit drugs to the U.S.

Order the Department of Defense to make appropriate use of special forces, cyber warfare, and other covert and overt actions to inflict maximum damage on cartel leadership, infrastructure, and operations

Designate the major drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

Cut off the cartels' access to the global financial system

Get full cooperation of neighboring governments to dismantle the cartels, or else fully expose the bribes and corruption that protect these criminal networks

Ask Congress to ensure drug smugglers and traffickers can receive the Death Penalty

Trump's team released this video in December 2023 titled "President Donald J. Trump Declares War on Cartels."

Donald Trump's plan to end the drug epidemic in America by declaring war on the drug cartels.



"We will show no mercy on the cartels."



1. "Deploy all necessary military assets, including the US Navy to impose the full naval embargo and the cartels."



2. "Guarantee that the… pic.twitter.com/iQyrP4gAL7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 8, 2024

Now the question arises: Does the Trump-Vance team still hold these strong cartel-busting views after announcing them nearly a year ago?

Absolutely...

Here's JD Vance on the campaign trail in late October: "On behalf of every American who has lost a loved one due to this border crisis, we're going to kick some cartel ass when President Donald J. Trump takes office."

On behalf of every American who has lost a loved one due to this border crisis, we're going to kick some cartel ass when President Donald J. Trump takes office. pic.twitter.com/bjo4zNoC0O — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 23, 2024

Not too long ago, Trump announced financial armageddon for Mexican cartels: "I'm announcing that for the first time under my administration, we are seizing the assets of the criminal gangs and drug cartels and we will use those assets to create a compensation fund to provide restitution for the victims of migrant crime."

Trump just dropped a bombshell - he's gonna use money seized from gang bangers and cartel bosses, and flip that dirty money into a fund for the real victims, the ones hit by migrant crime. pic.twitter.com/FN4Mad6KOi — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) October 29, 2024

At the Republican National Convention, Tom Homan, who served as the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement between 2017 and 2018, told Mexican cartels: "You're done."

Trump’s ICE Director,

Tom Homan, tells illegals "You better start packing now... cause you're going home"



This can’t happen fast enough.

Deport every last one them and BUILD THAT WALL. pic.twitter.com/1GIabpUgKm — Kerry Slone(Stilettos&Shotguns) (@thereal_SnS) November 6, 2024

Americans are desperately hoping for closed borders and a resolution to this drug death chaos and illegal alien invasion. Trump's historic election sweep shows just that. Now get to work, Mr. President.

Former ICE Director Tom Homan is the definition of “no nonsense.” We need more leaders like him.



Let me promise you: He is NOT going to be caught wearing furry masks, or concerning himself with made-up boogeymen like ‘White Rage.’ pic.twitter.com/RKTZMZ5Bmb — Elevator Charles 🛗 (@coopsimms) November 7, 2024

In our view, the Trump team next year could start by disrupting the financial networks - or command and control centers - of cartels. Trump already mentioned seizing assets, but what's rarely mentioned is the possibility of sanctioning Mexican banks.